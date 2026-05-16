Morocco win tug-of-war for Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi, boosting World Cup hopes

Morocco have been successful in their bid to sign highly rated Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is eligible to represent them in the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Morocco have won the international tug-of-war for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi , making him immediately eligible to represent Morocco in all international competitions. The Atlas Lions have received approval from FIFA 's Players' Status Chamber to change his sporting nationality to Morocco, with Bouaddi, born in France to Moroccan parents, having previously represented France at youth level.

He is regarded as one of Ligue 1's brightest young talents, with a strong track record of recruiting dual-nationality players





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Soccer Football Ligue 1 Lille V Olympique De Marseille Ayyoub Bouaddi World Cup Recruiting Dual-Nationality Players FIFA Morocco Career Blake Martinez Career

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