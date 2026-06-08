Morocco's World Cup Hopes Clouded by Injuries to Key Players in Draw Against Norway

Morocco's coach Mohamed Ouahbi is worried about injuries to star players Abdessamad Ezzalzouli and Noussair Mazraoui after they had to leave the field early in their 1-1 draw against Norway in a World Cup warm-up match. The Atlas Lions will face Brazil in their opening match at the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco 's World Cup preparations were marred by injuries to key players Abdessamad Ezzalzouli and Noussair Mazraoui in their 1-1 draw against Norway . Both players had to leave the field early during Sunday's international friendly at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

Ezzalzouli was substituted at halftime due to a leg injury, while Mazraoui exited in the 29th minute with a shoulder problem. Coach Mohamed Ouahbi expressed concern about the injuries, stating, 'We're waiting to see how serious it is. I'm more concerned about that.

' Morocco, surprise semi-finalists in the last World Cup, will face Brazil in their opening match of Group C at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The coach praised his team's performance despite the changes, saying, 'We left a good impression despite not winning... We really showed some very good things against a very good opponent.





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Morocco Injuries World Cup Abdessamad Ezzalzouli Noussair Mazraoui Mohamed Ouahbi Norway Brazil

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