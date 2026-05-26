Morocco Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Selects Nayef Aguerd for World Cup Squad Despite Injury

New Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi has selected Nayef Aguerd in his 26-player World Cup squad despite the defender having not played since early March but left out forward Youssef En-Nesyri ahead of the finals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Former national team under-20 coach Ouahbi took the reins in March from Walid Regragui, who led Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar in 2022, and has made several changes to the selection.

New Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi has selected Nayef Aguerd in his 26-player World Cup squad despite the defender having not played since early March but left out forward Youssef En-Nesyri ahead of the finals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Former national team under-20 coach Ouahbi took the reins in March from Walid Regragui, who led Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar in 2022, and has made several changes to the selection. Some of the old guard remain, such as Aguerd, captain Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, and midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, but there are also new faces, not least former France junior international midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has switched allegiances.

Marseille defender Aguerd has missed close to three months with injury and is still not fully recovered, but is in the group and will be given the chance to prove his fitness. En-Nesyri was a central figure in Morocco reaching the last four in 2022, and was part of their squad at the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil that finished in January.

Goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti helped Royal Armed Forces to the final of the African Champions League, where they lost to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, and is rewarded with a first call-up since the 2022 World Cup. He has not won a cap for Morocco since 2019 and will be behind first-choice Yassine Bounou in the pecking order.

Morocco open their World Cup Group C campaign against Brazil in New Jersey on June 13, followed six days later by a clash with Scotland in Boston and then a final pool fixture against Haiti in Miami on June 24





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Morocco World Cup Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Nayef Aguerd Youssef En-Nesyri Achraf Hakimi Noussair Mazraoui Sofyan Amrabat Ayyoub Bouaddi Goalkeepers Defenders Midfielders Forwards Reserves

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