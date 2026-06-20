Morocco and United States Collect Six Points as World Cup Heats Up

Morocco and the United States collected six points between them on a day that offered far more than another pair of group stage victories. In Boston, Morocco reinforced the growing belief that their run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals was not a one-off. The Atlas Lions combined flair, resilience and tactical maturity to overcome Scotland and move closer to the knockout rounds.

Petalings Jayas Morocco and the United States collected six points between them on a day that offered far more than another pair of group stage victories.

In Boston, Morocco reinforced the growing belief that their run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals was not a one-off. The Atlas Lions combined flair, resilience and tactical maturity to overcome Scotland and move closer to the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile in Seattle, the United States produced perhaps their most convincing display under Mauricio Pochettino. Australia struggled to cope with the hosts intensity as an electric home crowd witnessed a team beginning to embrace the expectations that come with hosting footballs biggest tournament. Morocco are beginning to look like one of the tournaments genuine contenders. Ranked 11th in the world, they arrived at this World Cup carrying the legacy of their historic semi-final run in 2022.

Against Scotland, they reinforced the sense that they belong among the elite. Even when faced with sustained pressure after the break, they remained composed and organised. A major reason is the influence of Mohamed Ouahbi. Since taking over in March, the Belgium-born coach has added greater attacking freedom to the defensive platform established by Walid Regragui.

The result is a team that can hurt opponents in different ways. Few sides will relish the prospect of facing Morocco in the knockout rounds. The Americans pressed with intensity, attacked with numbers and controlled the rhythm from start to finish. Australia struggled to settle as the hosts repeatedly forced mistakes and won possession high up the pitch.

What stood out most was how little the absence of Christian Pulisic seemed to matter. Rather than relying on one star, the US functioned as a collective, with midfield runners, adventurous full-backs and a relentless front line. For perhaps the first time under Pochettino, the United States looked capable of shaping the tournament rather than merely surviving it. Morocco defended with discipline and rarely lost their shape.

That resilience has been a hallmark of this generation. The difference now is that Ouahbi has added greater imagination in possession without compromising the defensive structure. Organisation, compactness and an ability to suffer when required remain central to Morocco's identity. Combined with their attacking quality, it makes them one of the most complete teams in the competition.

The 2-0 defeat will sting, but Australia's bigger issue was how rarely they managed to impose themselves on the contest. Against Turkey, the Socceroos looked organised and efficient. In Seattle, they spent too much time reacting instead of dictating. The midfield struggled to connect defence and attack, leaving the forwards isolated.

Australia improved after the interval when fresh legs brought pace and directness. Suddenly the Americans looked less comfortable. The concern is that the threat emerged too late. Tony Popovic must now find a way to unlock that attacking potential earlier while preserving the team's defensive discipline.

Ismael Saibari scored the goal, but Brahim Diaz was the player who left the deepest impression. The Moroccan playmaker tormented Scotland with his movement, dribbling and ability to escape pressure. Every time he received possession, he looked capable of changing the game. Pep Guardiola was watching from the stands.

Given Diaz's brief spell at Manchester City, there may have been moments of reflection. He remains an occasional starter at Real Madrid, yet on current form, he looks capable of becoming one of the stars of this World Cup. The atmosphere felt authentic rather than manufactured. Supporters responded to pressing, tackles and momentum shifts with the instincts of a mature football culture.

That connection matters. The United States has spent decades trying to turn major tournaments into lasting growth for the sport





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