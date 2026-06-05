Morgan Stanley Projects SpaceX Revenue to Reach $3.4 Trillion by 2040

Morgan Stanley is projecting that SpaceX's revenue could reach $3.4 trillion in 2040, with a significant contribution from its AI business. The company is aiming to raise $75 billion in its upcoming IPO, which would be the biggest IPO ever.

Morgan Stanley projects that SpaceX's revenue could reach $3.4 trillion in 2040, with a significant contribution from its AI business. The Wall Street giant is anticipating dramatic growth in the coming years, as Elon Musk's SpaceX begins meeting with investors on its IPO roadshow.

The rocket and satellite maker is aiming to raise $75 billion, which would be the biggest IPO ever. Morgan Stanley projects that SpaceX's AI business will contribute around $190 billion in revenue in 2030, while total revenue is expected to be near $330 billion that year. In 2025, SpaceX's revenue jumped to $18.67 billion from $14.02 billion a year earlier, but the company swung to a net loss of $4.94 billion from a profit of $791 million.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs is expecting revenue from SpaceX's AI division to surge to $322 billion by 2030, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Morgan Stanley is among the lead underwriters for SpaceX's IPO, besides Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment, and Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The news of SpaceX's massive IPO and projected revenue growth has sent shockwaves through the financial community, with many analysts and investors eagerly awaiting the company's financial results. As the world's leading rocket and satellite maker, SpaceX is poised to revolutionize the space industry, and its projected revenue growth is a testament to its innovative spirit and technological advancements.

With its AI business expected to contribute significantly to its revenue, SpaceX is well-positioned to dominate the space industry in the coming years. The company's IPO roadshow is expected to be a major event, with many investors and analysts eagerly awaiting the opportunity to invest in this cutting-edge company. As the world continues to watch SpaceX's progress, one thing is clear: the company is on a trajectory to become one of the most successful and influential companies in the world.

With its projected revenue growth and innovative spirit, SpaceX is poised to revolutionize the space industry and make a significant impact on the global economy. The company's AI business is expected to be a major contributor to its revenue growth, with many analysts and investors expecting significant returns on investment.

As the world continues to watch SpaceX's progress, one thing is clear: the company is on a trajectory to become one of the most successful and influential companies in the world. With its projected revenue growth and innovative spirit, SpaceX is poised to revolutionize the space industry and make a significant impact on the global economy.

The company's IPO roadshow is expected to be a major event, with many investors and analysts eagerly awaiting the opportunity to invest in this cutting-edge company. As the world continues to watch SpaceX's progress, one thing is clear: the company is on a trajectory to become one of the most successful and influential companies in the world.

With its projected revenue growth and innovative spirit, SpaceX is poised to revolutionize the space industry and make a significant impact on the global economy





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