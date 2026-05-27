Montfort Youth Training Centre Empowers Young People in Sabah

The Montfort Youth Training Centre continues to provide opportunities for young people in Sabah to develop their skills and enter the workforce, particularly in the face of increasing demand for skilled workers.

The Montfort Youth Training Centre (MYTC) in Sabah , Malaysia continues to provide opportunities for young people to develop their skills and enter the workforce, particularly in the face of increasing demand for skilled workers.

At the 25th Graduation Ceremony held at the Kinarut Campus, 44 trainees completed their training and are now ready to enter various industries. The ceremony was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Seri Dr. Joachim Gunsalam, who emphasized the importance of second chances and guidance. He highlighted the need for skilled workers in Sabah, particularly in the fields of infrastructure, construction, tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, and technical services.

The trainees have acquired skills in welding, facility maintenance, woodworking, automotive, and palm oil plantation management, which are not only relevant but also crucial for the development of Sabah's future. An award for the Best Trainer was presented to Joshua Gadius, a 24-year-old from Kampung Mangkatai, Tambunan, who showed remarkable growth and perseverance despite facing challenges and difficulties during his time at MYTC.

Joshua started as a laundry supervisor, gained the trust of his superiors and fellow trainees, and was eventually appointed as a supervisor and active member of a small church. His journey reflects the impact of second chances in changing lives. The Outstanding Academic Achievement Award was also presented to residents from San Damiano Boys' Hostel and St. Mary Youth Hostel who excelled in their SPM examinations. The award was given to Fredrey Dainel Daimeh and Edbert Erl Lawrence.

Through the Montfort Employment Placement Scheme, many graduates have successfully obtained industrial training and employment with members of the Malaysian Property Owners Association, as well as resorts and prominent companies in Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia. The centre also announced the return of the Women's Programme, offering hairdressing and haircutting training, in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Course. The programme, which begins on June 27, is open to young women aged 16-22 and will be held at St. Gabriel's House in Donggongon.

The aim is to provide safe, inclusive, and skill-based training to help young women build a better future





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Montfort Youth Training Centre Sabah Malaysia Education Employment Skills Development Second Chances Guidance

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