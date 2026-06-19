Montella defends young Turkiye players after harsh criticism over World Cup loss

Turkiye coach Vincenzo Montella said that severe criticism following his team's opening World Cup defeat has negatively impacted the morale of his young players, urging for more respect as they prepare for a must-win match against Paraguay.

Turkiye coach Vincenzo Montella expressed concern over the harsh criticism directed at his young players following their 2-0 World Cup opening match loss to Australia.

Speaking ahead of the critical Group D fixture against Paraguay, Montella acknowledged that while he, as an older figure, can distance himself from negative reactions, his mostly 20-year-old squad has been demoralized by the intensity of the backlash, particularly from media and fans in Turkiye. He emphasized that his players are not robots and have been significantly affected by the overblown responses.

The coach revealed that efforts have been made to provide mental respite, including inviting players' families into the camp to offer support and temporarily lift them away from the relentless football focus. Montella also addressed the possibility of tactical changes to the starting lineup for the Paraguay match, stressing that any omissions would not be punitive but purely strategic, and he urged for more respect towards a team that has achieved considerable success over the past three years.

The stakes are high for both sides: a defeat for Turkiye could jeopardize their knockout stage hopes, while Paraguay, after a heavy 4-1 loss to co-hosts United States, is equally desperate for points. The group dynamics will be further shaped by the earlier match between the United States and Australia. Montella's comments highlight the growing pressure on his young Turkiye side as they fight to keep their World Cup campaign alive amid challenging circumstances





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Soccer World Cup Turkiye Vincenzo Montella Group D Paraguay

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