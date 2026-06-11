Monjaro in export markets: Geely's i-HEV technology for Proton's hybrid models

Monjaro in export markets: Geely's i-HEV technology, a hybrid transmission system, is being introduced in export markets. It brings Geely's know-how from plug-in hybrid models to more conventional self-charging hybrids, like the ones found in Japanese rivals. The i-HEV system offers cost benefits compared to existing hybrid models and could potentially be adopted by Proton for their hybrid models, benefiting from cost savings and improved economics of scale.

Monjaro in export markets : i-HEV, a hybrid transmission system from Geely , brings plug-in hybrid know-how to conventional self-charging hybrids . It uses a dedicated hybrid transmission with an electric motor, which powers the car most of the time, and an engine for battery charging.

The powertrains in the Preface and Xingyue L models differ, with the sedan using a detuned electric motor and the SUV using a more powerful motor. The i-HEV system offers cost benefits compared to existing hybrid models. Geely's i-HEV technology could potentially be adopted by Proton for their hybrid models, benefiting from cost savings and improved economics of scale





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Monjaro Export Markets I-HEV Hybrid Transmission System Geely Plug-In Hybrid Conventional Self-Charging Hybrids Hybrid Models Cost Benefits Proton Hybrid Models Economy Of Scale

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