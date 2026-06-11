Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

Monjaro in export markets: Geely's i-HEV technology for Proton's hybrid models

Automotive News

Monjaro in export markets: Geely's i-HEV technology for Proton's hybrid models
MonjaroExport MarketsI-HEV
📆11/6/2026 10:17 AM
📰paultan
19 sec. here / 14 min. at publisher
📊News: 53% · Publisher: 51%

Monjaro in export markets: Geely's i-HEV technology, a hybrid transmission system, is being introduced in export markets. It brings Geely's know-how from plug-in hybrid models to more conventional self-charging hybrids, like the ones found in Japanese rivals. The i-HEV system offers cost benefits compared to existing hybrid models and could potentially be adopted by Proton for their hybrid models, benefiting from cost savings and improved economics of scale.

Monjaro in export markets : i-HEV, a hybrid transmission system from Geely , brings plug-in hybrid know-how to conventional self-charging hybrids . It uses a dedicated hybrid transmission with an electric motor, which powers the car most of the time, and an engine for battery charging.

The powertrains in the Preface and Xingyue L models differ, with the sedan using a detuned electric motor and the SUV using a more powerful motor. The i-HEV system offers cost benefits compared to existing hybrid models. Geely's i-HEV technology could potentially be adopted by Proton for their hybrid models, benefiting from cost savings and improved economics of scale

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

paultan /  🏆 22. in MY

Monjaro Export Markets I-HEV Hybrid Transmission System Geely Plug-In Hybrid Conventional Self-Charging Hybrids Hybrid Models Cost Benefits Proton Hybrid Models Economy Of Scale

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Film a cop, hurl abuse, get arrested: Sentul police nab Proton Prevé owner over traffic summonsFilm a cop, hurl abuse, get arrested: Sentul police nab Proton Prevé owner over traffic summonsKUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Police arrested a 25-year-old local man early today for verbally abusing and recording a police officer who was issuing a traffic summons yesterday.Sentul...
Read more »

Lelaki maut ditikam, cemburu dipercayai punca pergaduhanLelaki maut ditikam, cemburu dipercayai punca pergaduhanSuspek melarikan diri menaiki kereta Proton Wira berwarna hitam bernombor pendaftaran WGX 3707.
Read more »

Geely's Australian lineup hints at Proton eMas 6 PHEV for MalaysiaGeely's Australian lineup hints at Proton eMas 6 PHEV for MalaysiaThe Emgrand EM-i, a plug-in hybrid sedan, is expected to be converted to RHD and offered as the Proton eMas 6 PHEV in Malaysia, given its size and powertrain similarities.
Read more »

Proton eMAS 7 Premium Plus: Larger Battery, New Comfort Features, and Launch IncentivesProton eMAS 7 Premium Plus: Larger Battery, New Comfort Features, and Launch IncentivesThe Proton eMAS 7 Premium Plus is a new electric SUV model from the Malaysian automaker, offering a larger battery pack, extended driving range, and several new comfort features. It also comes with several launch incentives, including a discounted price and complimentary accessories.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-06-11 13:17:30