Monash and Taylor's Universities in Malaysia Experience Security Incidents

Two Malaysian universities, Monash University Malaysia and Taylor's University, experienced security incidents on June 4 and 5, 2026, due to alleged bomb threats. The incidents led to temporary evacuations and security assessments, but both campuses were later declared safe.

Monash University Malaysia issued an urgent security notice to students and staff, urging them to temporarily evacuate the campus around 11.40pm on 4 June 2026.

The university received an alleged bomb threat, and the police had carried out a security assessment of the campus. The police provided clearance for normal campus operations to resume on 5 June 2026. On the same day, Monash's Clinical School Johor Bahru (CSJB) campus in Johor also received clearance from the police and relevant authorities after a security assessment was carried out. The campus resumed normal operations on 5 June.

Monash University said it will continue working with the authorities and review its current safety and security protocols. In a separate incident, Taylor's University campus in Subang Jaya activated its emergency response protocols also on 5 June. Initially, they called it a security incident and ordered the students and staff to evacuate as a precaution. Videos online showed a crowd gathering and waiting outside the campus building.

The university confirmed the emergency response procedures were activated due to a bomb threat. Following a thorough security sweep, the Subang Jaya district police declared the campus safe and normal operations resumed. Taylor's University requested the public to follow official updates from the campus and relevant authorities





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