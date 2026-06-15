MOHE Considers Legal Action Against Jitra Assemblyman Over Unfounded Allegations

The Ministry of Higher Education is considering legal action against Jitra assemblyman Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah over what it described as unfounded allegations concerning the public university admission system.

The Ministry of Higher Education is considering legal action against Jitra assemblyman Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah over what it described as unfounded allegations concerning the public university admission system .

The ministry said it was reviewing appropriate legal avenues to safeguard the integrity of the public universities and the country's higher education system against slander and baseless accusations. Haim Hilman had made allegations including claims that public universities were 'selling places meant for our children to those with money' and that tens of thousands of students had entered public higher education institutions through a 'back door'.

The ministry said it remained open to constructive, fact-based criticism, but any allegations that could erode public confidence in the country's higher education institutions must be supported by strong evidence. The ministry added that it would not allow any party to irresponsibly tarnish the reputation of the country's education institutions through unsubstantiated allegations without being held accountable for their statements.

The ministry's statement comes after a video of Haim Hilman's speech was posted on Facebook following a public ceramah held in conjunction with the Negeri Sembilan state election campaign on June 13. The ministry said it was not the first time Haim Hilman made such allegations against the Ministry of Higher Education.

The ministry is considering legal action as such allegations are not only serious, but also have the potential to undermine the reputation and credibility of the country's higher education system, including public universities, university management, government officials and thousands of students who entered through legitimate admission channels. The Ministry of Higher Education is urging the public to be cautious of such baseless allegations and to verify information before sharing it on social media.

The ministry is also calling on Haim Hilman to retract his allegations and to provide evidence to support his claims. The ministry is committed to maintaining the integrity and credibility of the country's higher education system and will take all necessary steps to protect it from baseless allegations





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MOHE Jitra Assemblyman Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah Public University Admission System Unfounded Allegations

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