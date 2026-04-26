Mohamed Salah to Miss Remainder of Season with Hamstring Injury

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will miss the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace, confirmed by Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan. The injury brings an end to Salah's nine-year spell with the club, but he is expected to be fit for the 2026 World Cup.

Mohamed Salah , the celebrated Liverpool forward, will unfortunately be sidelined for the remainder of the current season after sustaining a hamstring injury during Liverpool ’s 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace at Anfield on April 25th, 2026.

This news was confirmed by Ibrahim Hassan, the director of the Egypt national team, on Saturday, April 26th. The injury occurred in the 60th minute of the match, prompting Salah’s substitution and a heartfelt farewell to the Liverpool supporters as he acknowledged their applause from the sidelines. While Liverpool Football Club has yet to release an official statement regarding the specifics of Salah’s condition, Hassan definitively stated that the Egyptian star has played his final match for the club.

This marks the end of an incredibly successful nine-year chapter for Salah at Liverpool, a period defined by numerous trophies and memorable performances. His departure will be formally acknowledged with a special address to the fans following the season’s concluding match against Brentford. Salah’s absence will be keenly felt as Liverpool navigates its remaining fixtures. The team has two crucial home games scheduled: a clash against Chelsea on May 9th and the season finale against Brentford on May 24th.

In addition to these home matches, Liverpool will travel to face Manchester United on May 3rd – a fixture where Salah has historically excelled – and will also play an away game against Aston Villa on May 17th. Throughout the season, despite this recent setback, Salah has demonstrated his continued prowess, amassing an impressive tally of 12 goals and 9 assists across all competitions.

His contribution has been vital to Liverpool’s campaign, and his absence will undoubtedly present a challenge for manager Arne Slot. The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate given Salah’s impending departure, denying him the opportunity to further add to his legacy with the club in these final matches. The news has sparked considerable discussion among fans and pundits alike, with many expressing their sadness at seeing such a pivotal player sidelined and leaving the club.

Despite this disappointing conclusion to his Liverpool career, there is positive news regarding Salah’s availability for the 2026 World Cup. Hassan assured that Salah is expected to be fit for the tournament, where Egypt is drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand, and Iran. Salah is intensely focused on his recovery and is determined to participate fully in the World Cup, especially mindful of the injury he suffered before the 2018 edition in Russia.

In 2018, a shoulder injury sustained during the Champions League final against Real Madrid hampered his performance, and despite scoring in two matches, Egypt was unable to progress beyond the group stage. This past experience serves as a strong motivator for Salah to ensure he is fully fit and prepared for the upcoming tournament in North America, which is set to begin on June 11th.

He is undergoing a rigorous rehabilitation program designed to prevent a recurrence of the hamstring injury and maximize his chances of representing his nation on the world stage. Salah remains a key figure for the Egyptian national team and his presence will be crucial to their hopes of success in the World Cup





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Mohamed Salah Liverpool Premier League Injury Hamstring Crystal Palace Egypt World Cup Arne Slot

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