Modern Lifestyle Increases Mental Pressure and Health Problems

The modern lifestyle is increasingly concerning as people are not only facing physical health issues but also struggling with growing mental pressure. Experts point out that a sedentary lifestyle, excessive processed food consumption, and digital addiction are major causes of non-communicable diseases and mental health problems among the public, including young people.

The modern lifestyle is increasingly concerning as people are not only facing physical health issues but also struggling with growing mental pressure . A sedentary lifestyle, excessive processed food consumption, and digital addiction have become major causes of non-communicable diseases and mental health problems among the public, including young people.

Dr. Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh, a community health expert from the University of Malaya, said that the pattern of diseases today is vastly different from the past. She explained that previously, infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, worms, and malnutrition were dominant, but now non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the main threat to public health.

"Diseases like cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, stroke, and heart disease are now dominating the pattern of diseases among the public," she said. According to her, the modern lifestyle change is a major factor in the increase of these diseases, including a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food consumption.

"Even pollution, smoking habits, and the presence of microplastics in the food cycle are becoming increasingly worrying factors," she added. At the same time, she said that social media pressure and excessive dependence on technology are slowly affecting people's mental and emotional health.

"Lifestyle pressure, lack of sleep, and lack of rest, including financial burdens, not only contribute to stress but also lead to a decline in mental health," she said. Uncontrolled pressure can also lead individuals to develop unhealthy habits such as smoking and substance abuse.

"This situation eventually leads to addiction that is difficult to overcome, in addition to lowering quality of life, income, and access to health," she said. In addition, she pointed out that the trend of young people who appear healthy physically but actually have internal health problems is becoming increasingly common in society. According to her, many young people are now experiencing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and mental health problems at a younger age than previous generations.

"It is undeniable that the public today is actually becoming increasingly sick in silence and this situation can lead to premature death before the actual life expectancy," she said. This situation can be seen through the increase in cases of heart attacks and strokes among the public. She added that excessive internet addiction and the overuse of technology can have long-term effects on the health of children and adolescents.

"Excessive gadget and internet addiction can lower cognitive function and is also closely related to the issue of addiction and mental problems," she said. Pressure in learning and stress among adolescents have also led some of them to rely on online games and social media as a space to release pressure.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauziah Mohd. Sa'ad, a psychology and counseling expert from the Sultan Idris University of Education, said that social media pressure, digital addiction, emotional loneliness, and fast-paced living are now among the biggest mental health challenges facing society, especially young people and children. According to her, besides anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), society is also facing various modern emotional disorders that are increasing.

"These include emotional burnout, chronic loneliness, identity crisis, digital addiction, emotional numbness, and high-functioning depression. "These problems are less understood because the individual still appears normal, can work, study, and socialize like usual," she said.

However, this generation is more exposed to emotional pressure because they are growing up in a world that is too fast, competitive, and constantly influenced by social media.

"They live in a very visual environment and are constantly evaluated by others through social media, causing emotions to quickly tire, feel inadequate, and easily lose direction," she explained. According to her, social media also contributes to the increase in emotional pressure through the culture of comparing lives, dependence on external validation, fear of missing out (FOMO), cyberbullying, and excessive exposure to unhealthy content.

"Young people eventually find it difficult to distinguish their true self-worth from the acceptance they receive in the virtual world," she said. This situation is causing an increasing number of individuals to experience high-functioning depression without being noticed by those around them





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