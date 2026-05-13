MMEA officers retrieve belongings, bodies after capsized boat with undocumented migrants in waters off Pulau Pangkor

Authorities have discovered the bodies of three women in the waters off Pulau Pangkor, believed to be among the victims of a capsized boat carrying undocumented migrants. The search and rescue operation for seven more missing victims is ongoing.

MMEA officers retrieving the belongings of undocumented migrants after the boat they were travelling in capsized in waters off Pulau Pangkor on Monday. The boat was carrying 37 undocumented migrants from Indonesia who reportedly departed from Kisaran for Malaysia on May 9.

UPDATE: Authorities have recovered the bodies of three women in the waters off Pulau Pangkor believed to be among the victims of a capsized boat carrying undocumented migrants. The latest discovery brought the total number of victims found so far to 30, after 23 of them were rescued on the first day of the search and rescue (SAR) operation on Monday.

The SAR operation resumed at 7am today, involving the marine police, the navy and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Safety And Security Capsized Boat Undocumented Migrants Marine Police Navy Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Search And Rescue Operation Pulau Pangkor Indonesia Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Empat mayat PATI mangsa bot karam ditemukan terapungBot membawa 37 PATI dari Indonesia tenggelam di perairan Pulau Pangkor semalam.

Read more »

23 illegal immigrants detained after boat capsizes off Pulau PangkorSEOUL: An 11-year-old boy, who went missing in South Korea on Sunday (May 10), was found dead near the peak of Juwangsan National Park at around 10.13am on Tuesday (May 12), according to North Gyeongsang police and fire authorities.. He is believed to have died after falling..

Read more »

Pulau Kapas, Pulau Pangkor & 4 Lagi Pulau Kid-Friendly Di MalaysiaAntara aktiviti yang sesuai untuk kanak-kanak apabila di pulau ialah snorkeling dan bermandi-manda di kawasan pantai yang cetek.

Read more »

Three more bodies found in Pulau Pangkor migrant boat tragedyLUMUT, May 13 — Three more bodies of women, believed to be victims of a boat capsize incident involving undocumented Indonesian migrants off Pulau Pangkor on Monday, have been...

Read more »