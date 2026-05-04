MMEA Foils Illegal Palm Oil Transfer & Police Bust Diesel Smuggling in Sabah

Malaysian authorities have successfully intercepted an illegal crude palm oil transfer operation in Sandakan, seizing goods worth RM2.08 million, and simultaneously apprehended a man in Tawau for transporting subsidised diesel without a permit. These operations demonstrate a strong commitment to combating illegal activities and protecting national resources.

Malaysian authorities have successfully disrupted two separate instances of illegal activity in Sabah this past weekend, demonstrating a continued commitment to safeguarding national resources and enforcing regulations.

In Sandakan, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) intercepted an illicit crude palm oil transfer operation in the waters off Bandar Leila on Saturday morning. The operation, detected around 2:00 AM during a routine patrol prompted by a credible tip-off, involved the illegal transfer of crude palm oil from a barge to a smaller cargo boat. Upon approaching the location, MMEA personnel observed individuals attempting to evade capture, but were successful in detaining them.

A thorough inspection revealed that approximately seven tonnes of crude palm oil had already been transferred to the cargo boat’s tank, with an estimated three tonnes remaining on the barge. The total value of the seized crude palm oil and the two vessels involved is estimated at RM2.08 million. Five individuals were taken into custody – four local Malaysian men and one Filipino national – all believed to be crew members of the vessels.

Both vessels, along with the seized cargo, were escorted to the Sandakan Maritime Zone jetty for further investigation, conducted jointly by the MMEA and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB). The MMEA has affirmed its dedication to intensifying patrols and enforcement efforts to combat illegal activities within Malaysian waters, and encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to the Sandakan Maritime Operations Centre at 089-229504 or through the emergency hotline 999.

Simultaneously, in Tawau, police apprehended a 50-year-old local man during a raid at a petrol station located at Batu 3, Jalan Apas, also on Saturday. The man was found to be transporting 300 litres of subsidised diesel without the necessary permits, utilizing a modified vehicle for the purpose.

The raid, conducted at approximately 4:40 PM, was the result of intelligence gathering and surveillance by a task force from the Internal Security and Public Order Division of the Tawau District Police, led by DSP Sukvinderjeet Singh A/L Channan Singh. The suspect was unable to provide any valid documentation authorizing the possession of the subsidised diesel. A subsequent inspection of the vehicle revealed a concealed and modified fibre tank specifically designed for storing the fuel.

Authorities seized not only the 300 litres of diesel but also the Isuzu Trooper four-wheel-drive vehicle, its keys, and the modified fuel tank. The combined value of the seized items, including the vehicle and the diesel, is estimated at RM11,445. The suspect and the confiscated items have been handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Tawau branch for further investigation and prosecution under Section 21 of the Supply Control Act 1961.

Tawau District Police Chief Jasmin Hussin issued a stern warning to the public against engaging in the illegal handling of controlled goods, emphasizing that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found to be in violation of the law. Authorities are actively encouraging public cooperation in reporting such illicit activities, including utilizing the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) platform to provide information and assist in enforcement efforts.

These two successful operations highlight the coordinated efforts of various Malaysian law enforcement agencies to protect the nation’s economic interests and ensure compliance with regulations concerning the trade of controlled substances and natural resources. The ongoing vigilance and proactive approach of these agencies are crucial in deterring illegal activities and maintaining the integrity of the supply chain





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MMEA Sandakan Tawau Palm Oil Diesel Smuggling Illegal Activity Sabah Enforcement

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