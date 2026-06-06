MKN Seeks Economic Recovery Plan for Border Residents After Illegal Jetties Demolition

Malaysia's National Security Council (MKN) is working with the Kelantan state government to devise strategies for reviving the economy of border communities affected by the removal of illegal jetties along the Golok River. Director-General Raja Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin emphasized that security measures must be balanced with socioeconomic support for residents who depend on cross-border activities. The demolition, which concluded recently, targeted 91 jetties built on government land. Upcoming talks will focus on relief packages, alternative livelihoods, and sustainable development to mitigate the impact on locals.

The National Security Council ( MKN ) is seeking the best formula to restore the economy of border residents affected by the demolition of illegal jetties along the Golok River .

This move aims to ensure the welfare of the local communities remains protected. The Director-General, Datuk Raja Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin, stated that the issue is being taken seriously and will be thoroughly discussed with the state government to develop new measures capable of reviving economic activities in the affected areas. He emphasized that MKN's current priority is not only to strengthen border security but also to ensure that residents who rely on cross-border economic activities are not adversely impacted.

The matter will be presented at an MKN meeting with the state government at the Kota Darulnaim Complex tomorrow for in-depth discussion. He made these remarks after the National Integration Program @ Tumpat at Wat Machimmaram, Jubakar, today. The Director-General was asked to comment on the economic effects experienced by residents following the demolition of illegal jetties along the Golok River.

Raja Nurshirwan explained that the demolition operation, which began on April 29, has been fully completed, involving 91 structurally built jetties located on government land along the Malaysia-Thailand border. He noted that a total of 226 jetties have been identified along the Golok River, but some are on privately owned land and were not part of the operation. The operation targeted only those constructed on state land, underscoring the government's commitment to enforcing land use regulations and border security.

The MKN is now focusing on mitigation strategies to support affected individuals and businesses, ensuring that the economic disruption does not lead to long-term hardship. Discussions with the state authorities will likely include compensation mechanisms, alternative livelihood programs, and possible financial aid for those whose income sources were removed. The Director-General also highlighted the need for a coordinated approach involving multiple agencies to address both security concerns and socioeconomic impacts.

Residents in the area often depend on these jetties for fishing, small-scale trade, and transportation across the river, which is a vital economic corridor for the border communities. The removal of illegal structures is part of a broader government initiative to assert sovereignty, prevent smuggling, and improve border management.

However, authorities recognize that without proper economic support, the crackdown could inadvertently harm vulnerable populations. Therefore, the upcoming meeting aims to strike a balance between security enforcement and socioeconomic safeguards. The state government is expected to propose short-term relief measures while exploring sustainable development projects for the region. These may include infrastructure upgrades, vocational training, and support for legal small enterprises.

The MKN's involvement reflects the national importance of the border areas and the government's intent to integrate security and development policies. The Director-General assured that the welfare of the people remains paramount and that the council will work closely with all stakeholders to minimize negative repercussions. The situation along the Golok River illustrates the complex challenges of border management, where legal, economic, and social dimensions intersect. The government's response, therefore, requires a nuanced and multi-faceted strategy.

As the discussions progress, residents and local leaders will be watching closely for concrete actions that can alleviate their economic burdens while maintaining border integrity. The outcome of the meeting tomorrow could set a precedent for how similar issues are handled in other border regions of the country





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MKN Illegal Jetties Golok River Border Economy Kelantan Raja Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin Demolition Cross-Border Trade National Security Socioeconomic Impact

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