Misunderstanding Surrounds Scam Revenue's Impact on Cambodia's GDP

Reports of significant revenue generated by online scams in Cambodia have led to confusion regarding their impact on the nation's GDP. Economists and the Prime Minister have clarified that while scam earnings are substantial, they do not directly contribute to the official GDP, which only includes legal economic activities.

The vibrant celebrations of Khmer New Year in Phnom Penh in April 2025 provided a backdrop to ongoing discussions surrounding the economic impact of online scams in Cambodia .

Recent reports estimate that these scams generate between US$12.5 billion and US$19 billion annually, a figure representing a significant 40-60% of the Kingdom’s US$51 billion GDP. However, a crucial misunderstanding has arisen regarding the relationship between these illicit earnings and the nation’s official economic output. The term “equivalent,” used in reports like the US-published “Transnational Crime in Southeast Asia,” has been misinterpreted to suggest that scam revenue directly contributes to Cambodia’s GDP.

This misinterpretation gained prominence when former Fox News host and current US attorney Jeanine Pirro stated that 40-60% of Cambodia’s GDP is derived from scam revenue, a claim that has sparked debate and concern. Economists have been quick to clarify that GDP, by definition, encompasses only legal economic activities. It represents the market value of all final goods and services produced within a country’s borders and excludes illegal activities due to their unverifiable nature and lack of formal reporting.

Duch Darin, an economist, emphasized that Cambodia’s GDP growth is driven by sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, construction, logistics, and digital services, all adhering to internationally accepted standards. Hong Vannak of the Royal Academy of Cambodia further explained that while some scam revenue may indirectly enter the legal economy through daily expenses like food, travel, and accommodation, it does not constitute a direct contribution to GDP.

He highlighted that scams originate from multiple countries, not solely Cambodia, and thrive in environments with lax regulatory control. Lor Vichet, another Cambodian economist, noted the absence of definitive studies quantifying the percentage of GDP derived from scamming, emphasizing the need for research from reputable institutions like the World Bank, IMF, ADB, or the Ministry of Economy and Finance to provide clarity.

Prime Minister Hun Manet has addressed the issue directly, categorizing scams as a “black economy” distinct from Cambodia’s “white economy. ” He acknowledged that individuals indirectly benefiting from scams, such as landlords and drivers, operate within a “gray economy. ” The Prime Minister firmly rejected claims that 60% of Cambodia’s economy originates from scams, asserting that such accusations are untrue.

He clarified that while scam income may be spent on housing or transportation, it does not factor into the official GDP calculation. The ongoing efforts to distinguish between the illicit earnings of scams and the legitimate economic activities that contribute to Cambodia’s GDP are crucial for accurate economic assessment and effective policy-making. The focus remains on strengthening regulatory controls and combating these criminal activities to protect the integrity of the nation’s economy and ensure sustainable growth.

The situation underscores the importance of precise language and accurate interpretation of economic data in public discourse and policy decisions





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