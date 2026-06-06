Missing Trekker Jaslinda Found Safe After Two Weeks in Malaysia's Forest

A 49-year-old Malaysian woman, Jaslinda, who went missing during a mountain trek in Perak, has been located safe by a local resident. The discovery concluded a two-week search involving SAR teams and volunteers, bringing relief to her family and supporters.

Jaslinda , a 49-year-old woman, was found safe near Kampung Lubuk Gaharu, Pos Musoh, near Tapah , on the afternoon of June 6. Her sister, Jasima Saludin, 52, expressed relief and gratitude upon hearing the news.

Jasima, who was traveling to Tapah with her husband to meet her younger sister, recounted that after briefly returning to Kuala Lumpur for family matters, she learned of Jaslinda's discovery through friends and social media and immediately headed to Tapah. From initial observations, including a video, Jaslinda appeared to be in good health. Jasima emphasized her priority was to ensure her sister remained calm and that questions about the ordeal would be asked at an appropriate time.

She extended thanks to the Malaysian public for their prayers, as well as to the search and rescue (SAR) teams and all those who assisted in the operation. The successful locating of Jaslinda was reported by Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Sayani Saidon. She was found around 3 pm on Saturday by a resident named Nazri Bah Eng.

At the time of the report, efforts to bring Jaslinda out of the area were still ongoing, and she was scheduled to be taken to Tapah Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. Jaslinda had been part of a group of fifteen trekkers, including two Forestry Mountain Guides (MGP), undertaking the Trans Spencer Chapman trek. The expedition began at 2 am on May 23, following the Pos Gedung-Gunung Bah Gading-Gunung Batu Putih-Kuala Woh route.

She and another climber, Mohd Hanafi Neikmad, 41, experienced health problems and stopped climbing. Despite this, Jaslinda, a supply chain executive at a private company, reportedly resumed her trek toward the mountain peak and was last seen on May 24. Her absence prompted a extensive search operation involving multiple agencies and volunteers. The discovery brought immense relief to her family and the wider community that had been following the case.

The SAR efforts were applauded, and the collective prayers and support were credited with contributing to the positive outcome. The incident highlighted the risks associated with mountain trekking and the importance of proper preparation and adherence to safety protocols. Authorities are expected to review the circumstances surrounding her prolonged disappearance, especially given that she had initially stopped due to health issues but continued alone. Jaslinda's safe recovery underscores the effectiveness of coordinated search missions in challenging terrain.

The involvement of local residents like Nazri Bah Eng proved crucial, demonstrating how community assistance can complement official SAR operations. As she receives medical attention, focus will shift to understanding how she survived for over two weeks in the forest and what led to her separation from the group. The case serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of outdoor adventures and the need for constant vigilance





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Jaslinda Missing Hiker Found Safe Tapah Perak Search And Rescue Trans Spencer Chapman Mountain Trek Malaysia

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