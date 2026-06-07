Missing Malaysian Hiker Found Safe After 14-Day Ordeal

Jaslinda Saludin, 49, who went missing while hiking Gunung Batu Putih, was found safe by an Orang Asli villager after a massive search operation involving helicopters, drones, and multiple agencies.

A 49-year-old Malaysia n woman who vanished during a hike on Gunung Batu Putih near Tapah was found safe after 14 days, bringing a dramatic conclusion to a search that involved multiple agencies and volunteers.

Jaslinda Saludin was discovered near Kampung Lubuk Geharu, Pos Musoh, at around 5 pm on June 6 by an Orang Asli villager named Nazri a/l Bah Eng. The news sparked relief across the nation, as her disappearance had gripped public attention since she failed to return from the Trans Spencer Chapman expedition on May 23. The chronology of events reveals a complex operation that expanded across remote terrain, with rescuers employing helicopters, drones, and wildlife cameras.

The ordeal began when Jaslinda set off at 2 am on May 23 with 13 other hikers and two forestry guides on a route from Pos Gedung through Gunung Bah Gading and Gunung Batu Putih to Kuala Woh. By 10 pm, a male hiker, Mohd Hanafi Neikmad, 41, experienced breathing problems and stopped to rest at Kem Batu Kor, accompanied by Jaslinda and a guide.

The guide later stated that Jaslinda, who had leg pain, continued alone towards the peak around 7:30 am the next day. Concerns escalated when the Perak Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 11:32 am about two injured victims at Gunung Batu Putih. The guide eventually reported that he and Mohd Hanafi were still at Kem Batu Kor, and he was unaware of Jaslinda's location.

The rescue operation quickly mobilized, extracting Mohd Hanafi via helicopter to the Bidor General Operations Force camp. Meanwhile, search teams consisting of 12 STORM members were dispatched to the peak, where they discovered footprints off the main trail, believed to belong to Jaslinda. As the search entered its critical phase after 72 hours, resources were intensified.

An additional 38 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, police, GOF, Forestry Department, and mountain guides joined the effort, focusing on areas like Kem Sukaneka and Gunung Rayu. Drones were deployed to examine slopes and hard-to-reach locations. A significant breakthrough came when a wildlife camera trap captured footage of Jaslinda heading towards Kem Sukaneka at 11:22 am on May 24, but she was not recorded returning.

Meanwhile, a message scrawled on the ground reading 'HAFIZ AMBIK GAMBAR AKAK DH SAMPAI' indicated she had reached the peak, though the timing was uncertain. Despite these clues, the search stretched for 14 days until the Orang Asli villager's discovery brought the saga to a happy ending





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Missing Hiker Search And Rescue Malaysia Gunung Batu Putih Jaslinda Saludin

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