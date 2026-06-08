Missing hiker Jaslinda Saludin found in stable condition, says hospital director

Jaslinda Saludin, a 49-year-old female climber, was found in a weak condition near Kampung Lubuk Gaharu, Pos Musoh after being reported missing while participating in the Trans Spencer Chapman hike. She lost almost 10kg in the 14 days she went missing but is in stable condition and able to eat and communicate very well. Her leg is in a cast due to the injuries suffered but God-willing she will recover quickly with rehabilitation and treatment.

TAPAH: Jaslinda Saludin lost almost 10kg in the 14 days she went missing, says Tapah Hospital director Dr Wan Immi Salim . However, she said that the 49-year-old female climber was in stable condition and able to eat and communicate very well.

Her leg is in a cast due to the injuries suffered but God-willing she will recover quickly with rehabilitation and treatment. Dr Wan Immi also said examinations found several injuries on her body from being in the forest for a long time. Asked about Jaslinda's emotional state, Dr Wan Immi said Jaslinda showed high spirits and a positive attitude and that this was the main factor in her quick recovery.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azlan shared that Jaslinda said she wanted to recover and be discharged from the hospital as soon as possible as she wants to return to work and attend her son's convocation ceremony. Although there is a slight injury to her leg, I am confident that in a few days she will be able to go out and continue her life as usual.

Last Saturday, Jaslinda was found in a weak condition near Kampung Lubuk Gaharu, Pos Musoh at about 5pm by several Orang Asli residents. The woman was reported missing while participating in the Trans Spencer Chapman hike on May 23 via the Pos Gedung-Gunung Bah Gading-Gunung Batu Putih-Kuala Woh route together with 13 individuals and two forestry mountain guides. Jaslinda said she survived by drinking from pitcher plants and did not eat for two weeks.

She was found in a weak condition and was immediately brought to the hospital for treatment. The hospital director said Jaslinda's condition is stable and she is able to eat and communicate very well. Her leg is in a cast due to the injuries suffered but God-willing she will recover quickly with rehabilitation and treatment. The hospital director also said examinations found several injuries on her body from being in the forest for a long time.

Jaslinda's family and friends are relieved to see her in a stable condition and are grateful for the efforts of the rescue team. The incident has raised awareness about the importance of safety measures when participating in outdoor activities. The hospital director said Jaslinda's case is a reminder of the risks involved in participating in outdoor activities and the need for proper safety measures.

She also said that the incident highlights the importance of being prepared for emergencies and having a plan in place. Jaslinda's case has also raised concerns about the lack of safety measures in place for outdoor activities. The incident has sparked a debate about the need for stricter safety regulations and the importance of educating people about the risks involved in participating in outdoor activities.

The hospital director said that Jaslinda's case is a wake-up call for everyone to be more aware of the risks involved in participating in outdoor activities and to take necessary precautions. Jaslinda's family and friends are relieved to see her in a stable condition and are grateful for the efforts of the rescue team. The incident has raised awareness about the importance of safety measures when participating in outdoor activities.

The hospital director said that Jaslinda's case is a reminder of the risks involved in participating in outdoor activities and the need for proper safety measures. She also said that the incident highlights the importance of being prepared for emergencies and having a plan in place





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Jaslinda Saludin Tapah Hospital Dr Wan Immi Salim Trans Spencer Chapman Hike Kampung Lubuk Gaharu

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