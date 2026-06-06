Missing Hiker Jaslinda Saludin Found Alive After 15 Days in Perak Mountain

Jaslinda Saludin, missing for 15 days on Gunung Batu Putih, was found by Orang Asli villagers. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim thanked rescuers.

The search for missing hiker Jaslinda Saludin ended successfully on the 15th day after she was discovered by Orang Asli villagers in the remote area of Kampung Lubuk Gaharu Pos Musoh.

The 49-year-old woman was reported missing on May 25 while participating in the Trans Spencer Chapman expedition on Gunung Batu Putih in Perak. She was part of a group of 13 climbers accompanied by two mountain guides. During the trek, Jaslinda sustained a foot injury and stopped to rest at Kem Batu Core along with a male climber who was experiencing respiratory issues and one of the guides.

The trio became separated from the main group, triggering a large-scale search and rescue operation. Search efforts involved multiple agencies including the police, fire department, and the Civil Defence Force, as well as volunteers from local communities. The challenging terrain of Gunung Batu Putih, known for its dense jungle and steep slopes, hampered progress. Rescuers had to navigate through thick vegetation and unpredictable weather.

Despite these obstacles, the SAR team remained determined, combing through vast areas daily. The breakthrough came when Orang Asli residents from Kampung Lubuk Gaharu, while foraging in the forest, stumbled upon Jaslinda. They provided her with food and water and immediately alerted authorities. News of her discovery sparked widespread relief.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his gratitude in a Facebook post, saying, Alhamdulillah syukur. Terima kasih sukarelawan dan pasukan penyelamat, serta warga Orang Asli Lubuk Gaharu kerana melindungi saudari Jaslinda. This sentiment was echoed by Perak Police Chief Datuk Alwi Zainal Abidin, who confirmed the recovery. He praised the Orang Asli community for their crucial role in locating the missing hiker.

The search operation was officially called off after Jaslinda was found in a weak but stable condition. She was immediately taken to a medical facility for assessment and treatment. The incident has highlighted the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of swift community involvement in emergency situations. Jaslinda's family, who had been anxiously waiting for news, expressed their profound thanks to all involved.

The story of her survival against the odds has captivated the nation, serving as a reminder of the dangers posed by mountain expeditions and the need for proper preparation and safety measures. Authorities have reminded hikers to adhere to guidelines and ensure they are accompanied by experienced guides, especially in challenging terrains like Gunung Batu Putih. As Jaslinda recovers, the focus now shifts to her rehabilitation.

Medical staff have reported that she is responding well to treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. The successful rescue has also prompted discussions about improving communication systems in remote areas to expedite future search operations. The Orang Asli community in Lubuk Gaharu has been commended for their generosity and quick thinking. Their intimate knowledge of the forest proved invaluable.

This event has strengthened the bond between the local population and the authorities, showcasing the power of collaboration in times of need





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