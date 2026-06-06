Missing Hiker Jaslinda Saludin Found Alive After 15-Day Search in Perak

Jaslinda Saludin, a 49-year-old hiker who went missing on Mount Batu Putih during the Trans Spencer Chapman trek, was found alive by an Orang Asli villager after 15 days. She expressed gratitude and apologies to the public and rescuers, thanking them for their prayers and efforts. The rescue involved emergency medical and fire services, and she is now receiving treatment. The incident highlights community involvement and wilderness safety.

Jaslinda Saludin , a 49-year-old female hiker who went missing during the Trans Spencer Chapman hike at Mount Batu Putih , has been found safe. In a statement to Utusan Malaysia, she expressed gratitude and apologized for the trouble caused to the Malaysian public and rescue teams.

She was located on June 7 at around 5:10 PM by an Orang Asli resident who was fishing, found walking across a bridge. She was then taken to a local village chief's house, where she was given food including fried noodles, chicken, fish, and tapioca. She received initial treatment from emergency medical and fire rescue services in Kampung Lubuk Gaharu. Her disappearance began on May 23, leading to a extensive search operation.

Despite weakened condition, she indicated she was in good spirits, smiling during the interview. She thanked everyone for their continuous prayers and efforts. The rescue involved multiple agencies and highlighted community involvement. The incident underscores the importance of wilderness safety and coordinated response.

The search covered forested areas near Pos Musoh in Perak. Her family and the public had been deeply concerned. The community's swift action aided in the positive outcome. She was missing for 15 days before being discovered.

The rescue teams provided immediate medical attention. The event has drawn widespread attention in Malaysia. The Orang Asli villager's role was crucial. She was hosted by the village head before medical extraction.

The emotional toll on her and her supporters was significant. The successful rescue reflects effective collaboration between locals and authorities. The mountainous terrain posed challenges. Her physical state after prolonged exposure was a concern.

The incident serves as a reminder of hiking risks. The public's support was evident throughout the search. She remains under observation. The rescue operation concluded without injury.

The story resonates with themes of resilience and community solidarity. The location is known for its trails. The search used both ground and aerial resources. The timely discovery prevented potential deterioration.

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The hiker's smile showed she was truly grateful. The rescue was a lesson in the importance of community bonds. The incident will be remembered as a positive tale of rescue and recovery





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Jaslinda Saludin Missing Hiker Mount Batu Putih Orang Asli Rescue Operation

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