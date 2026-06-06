Missing Climber Jaslinda Saludin Found After Two-Week Search on Gunung Batu Putih

Jaslinda Saludin, a 49-year-old female climber, was located today after being missing for nearly two weeks during an ascent of Gunung Batu Putih. Her children, Nurin Darwisyah and Dhia Damia, expressed immense gratitude and relief, crediting prayers and community support. The family plans to return to Kuala Lumpur once affairs are settled and will consider future climbing only if done together as a family.

Jaslinda Saludin , 49, a female climber, was found today after nearly two weeks missing while climbing Gunung Batu Putih here. Her children expressed relief and gratitude.

Nurin Darwisyah Mohd Faizal, 26, said, Alhamdulillah, we are happy and very grateful that our prayers were answered. According to her, after her mother was safely found, she wants her mother to rest and they will return to Kuala Lumpur after all matters here are settled. If possible, I want my mother to rest first, calm down first. We want to return to our normal lives as before with my small family.

We plan to go back to Kuala Lumpur. Regarding climbing, we will see first. If my mother still wants to climb, it's okay but we must go together as a family, she said. Another child of Jaslinda, Dhia Damia Mohd Faizal, 21, said today is a very joyful day after 14 days waiting for news about their mother's search.

This is a great miracle of Allah, nothing is impossible. This is a blessing from the prayers of all parties. Throughout the search period, my heart was uneasy, it was hard to sleep, my heart was heavy but while waiting for the search efforts, we believed in Allah's power, confident that prayers never ceased, with the words of encouragement from everyone and confident that my mother is strong, she said





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Jaslinda Saludin Gunung Batu Putih Missing Climber Search And Rescue Family Relief

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