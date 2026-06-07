Missing Climber Found Safe with Notes from Rescuers in Perak

A female climber who went missing in the Gunung Batu Putih area was found safe, carrying two notes left by search and rescue teams indicating she had been near their search routes.

A 49-year-old female climber, Jaslinda Saludin , who was reported missing in the Gunung Batu Putih area, was found safe and in possession of two notes left by search and rescue (SAR) teams during the operation.

The notes, discovered at Kem Air Busok, served as crucial indicators that she had been near the routes patrolled by rescuers. The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) confirmed the finding, with assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad stating that the notes were left by a forestry mountain guide named Hafiz on May 30 while conducting searches in the Kem Air Busok area. The messages explicitly urged Jaslinda to stay in one place for easier location.

According to Sabarodzi, Jaslinda only reached that camp on June 5, the day before she was ultimately found by Orang Asli residents from Kampung Lubuk Gaharu. The discovery of the notes revealed that Jaslinda had been close to the search route traversed by the SAR team throughout the operation, highlighting a missed connection that prolonged her ordeal.

Jaslinda had embarked on a climbing expedition with 13 other climbers and two mountain guides via the Trans Spencer Chapman route starting at 2 am on May 23. The route passed through Pos Gedung, Gunung Bah Gading, Gunung Batu Putih, and ended at Kuala Woh.

However, during the climb, Jaslinda and another climber, Mohd Hanafi Neikmad, 41, experienced health problems and stopped climbing. While Mohd Hanafi presumably descended, Jaslinda continued toward the summit. She was last seen on May 24, after which she lost contact with the group, prompting a large-scale search operation involving multiple agencies and local volunteers. The search spanned over several days, covering treacherous terrain and dense jungle, with teams leaving markers like Hafiz's notes to guide both rescuers and potential survivors.

The successful rescue of Jaslinda on June 6 brought relief to her family and the search teams, but also raised questions about the effectiveness of communication and coordination in wilderness emergencies. The case highlights the importance of leaving clear markers and the need for climbers to stay on designated routes or follow safety protocols.

The notes left by Hafiz, which read Kak Jas please stay in one place, people are looking for you, underscored the desperate efforts made by the SAR team. Despite the challenges, Jaslinda’s survival after nearly two weeks in the jungle demonstrates resilience, but authorities urge climbers to be better prepared and to always inform someone of their itinerary.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with mountain climbing in remote areas and the critical role of timely search operations





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Missing Climber Search And Rescue Gunung Batu Putih Jaslinda Saludin Perak

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