Ministry of Transport Proposes Stricter Laws to Combat Road Racing and Speeding

New amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 aim to close legal loopholes, allowing authorities to prosecute road racing and speeding more effectively, even without accidents. The zero-tolerance policy is set to be tabled in Parliament soon.

The Ministry of Transport has announced a series of proposed amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), set to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, June 22.

Among the key changes is a new provision designed to strengthen the legal framework for prosecuting road racing and speeding offences. The Ministry emphasized that the initiative aims to close existing loopholes that have previously hindered authorities from taking effective action. Under the current legislation, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) faces significant challenges in prosecuting offenders unless they have caused an accident or posed an immediate danger to the public.

This gap has allowed many instances of reckless driving to go unpunished. The proposed amendment seeks to address this by establishing clear, specific rules that enable prosecution even in the absence of an accident, thereby adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards road racing and excessive speeding. This move is part of a broader effort to enhance road safety and deter dangerous driving behaviors that continue to plague Malaysian roads.

The Ministry believes that with stronger legal tools, enforcement agencies will be better equipped to take decisive action against those who flout traffic laws, ultimately reducing the number of road accidents and fatalities





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Road Safety Transport Law Speeding Road Racing JPJ Ministry Of Transport Legal Amendments Traffic Enforcement

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