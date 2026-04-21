Ministry of Human Resources Clarifies Status of AI-Driven Foreign Worker Recruitment Plan

The Ministry of Human Resources has refuted claims that a digital foreign worker recruitment system has been finalized, emphasizing that it remains in the evaluation phase with a focus on ethical, AI-driven solutions to curb labor exploitation.

The Ministry of Human Resources, known as Kesuma, has officially clarified its position regarding the potential implementation of a digital foreign worker recruitment system in Malaysia. In a comprehensive statement issued on April 21, the ministry emphasized that all current proposals concerning such a system are strictly under evaluation and have not reached a final decision.

The government reiterated that it has not entered into any formal agreements, commitments, or appointments with any external parties at this stage of the deliberation process. This clarification serves to dismiss mounting public speculation and inaccurate media reporting suggesting that the project has already been greenlit or contracted to specific entities. The ministry is currently engaged in preliminary sessions with key labour source countries and industry stakeholders to refine the framework, ensuring that any future system aligns with national interests. Central to this modernization initiative is the integration of artificial intelligence to streamline the recruitment ecosystem. Kesuma identified significant gaps in the current system, particularly regarding debt bondage and exploitation risks that foreign workers face in their home countries. The proposed AI-driven platform aims to facilitate direct recruitment, allowing employers to manage the entire cycle—from initial registration and candidate selection to job matching and formal contract agreements—without unnecessary third-party interference. A key policy directive is that all recruitment costs must be fully borne by the employers. This mandate is designed to eliminate financial burdens on foreign workers, thereby reducing the influence of middlemen who often complicate the process with hidden fees. By shifting the financial responsibility and enhancing oversight, the ministry believes the new system will effectively combat human trafficking and forced labour, which is vital for improving Malaysia’s standing in the United States Trafficking in Persons Report. Furthermore, the ministry provided assurance that the implementation of this digital system will be fully controlled by the government, ensuring seamless integration with existing platforms like the Foreign Worker Centralised Management System and the National Integrated Immigration System. Crucially, the role of private employment agencies within Malaysia remains protected and will not be diminished by the new technology. The ministry views this digital platform as a tool that can be leveraged both by independent employers and by professional agencies to increase operational efficiency. The proposal has garnered significant backing from major labour-sending nations, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, and India, as well as influential local trade associations. Bodies such as the Malaysian Employers Federation and the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers have voiced their support for a more transparent, competitive system that reduces reliance on intermediaries. Kesuma maintains that its priority remains the development of a sustainable and ethical foreign worker ecosystem that balances economic needs with international labor standards





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