Ministry Invites More Organisations to Join Ihsan Food Bank Initiative

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry urges companies, NGOs and organisations to participate in the Ihsan Food Bank (i-FB) initiative to tackle food waste and assist vulnerable groups. The programme, which partners with QSR Brands to collect surplus food from KFC outlets, is currently active in ten Sabah locations with plans for further expansion.

KOTA KINABALU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry is encouraging more companies, NGOs and organisations to join the Ihsan Food Bank (i-FB) initiative to reduce food waste and support those in need.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the programme provides a structured platform for ESG-related food rescue efforts while helping ease living costs and promote sustainability. He said i-FB strengthens the national Food Bank programme through collaboration between government, industry and NGOs. At the launch of i-FB@KFC here on Sunday, he said QSR Brands is a strategic partner collecting surplus food from KFC outlets for distribution via NGOs.

Ten KFC outlets in Sabah are currently involved, with plans for gradual nationwide expansion. Armizan added that participating NGOs will manage storage and distribution under strict food safety procedures





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Ihsan Food Bank Food Waste Reduction ESG Food Rescue KFC QSR Brands Ngos Sustainability Living Costs

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