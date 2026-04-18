Minister Pledges Enhanced Indian Representation on KL City Hall Advisory Board

Minister Hannah Yeoh has committed to increasing Indian representation on the Kuala Lumpur City Hall advisory board, following community feedback. She also announced RM30,000 in funding for the Tamil Puthandu celebration in Brickfields, emphasizing her dedication to understanding and addressing the concerns of the Indian community.

Minister Hannah Yeoh has pledged to bolster Indian representation within Kuala Lumpur's local governance structures, specifically targeting the Kuala Lumpur City Hall advisory board . Yeoh, who holds the portfolio of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), acknowledged receiving feedback indicating a deficit in Indian community members on the aforementioned board.

She clarified that the present composition of the advisory board predates her assumption of ministerial responsibilities for federal territories. Nevertheless, Yeoh articulated a forward-looking commitment to explore avenues for enhancing the inclusion of Indian representatives on this crucial consultative body. This statement was made on Saturday, April 18th, during a Tamil Puthandu celebration that took place in Jalan Tun Sambanthan, a prominent area within Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur. The festive occasion was orchestrated by a coalition of 35 non-governmental organizations, bolstered by the collaborative efforts of local communities residing in Brickfields. The Kuala Lumpur City Hall advisory board typically convenes a few times annually, with meeting schedules determined by the Mayor. Board members are typically appointed for two-year mandates. Minister Yeoh also highlighted her proactive engagement with the Brickfields community, noting that over the past hundred days, she has been actively dialoguing with residents to gain a comprehensive understanding of their concerns and aspirations. She emphasized a universal principle of community care, stating that dedication to the well-being of the Indian community is not exclusive to individuals of Indian descent, drawing a personal connection as a mother of two Indian daughters. In a demonstration of her commitment to supporting community initiatives, Yeoh announced an allocation of RM30,000 to facilitate the logistical and planning aspects of the Tamil Puthandu celebration. This financial contribution underscores the government's recognition of the importance of cultural events and community engagement in fostering social cohesion and addressing the needs of diverse populations within the federal capital. The minister's remarks signal a concerted effort to address historical underrepresentation and to foster a more inclusive and equitable system of local governance. Her focus on Brickfields, a vibrant hub for the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, further demonstrates a targeted approach to understanding and responding to the specific needs and concerns of this community. The ongoing dialogue and proposed enhancements are expected to lead to a more representative and responsive advisory board, capable of better serving the interests of all Kuala Lumpur residents. The minister’s emphasis on inclusivity and her direct engagement with community stakeholders are positive indicators for the future of local governance in the capital city, promoting a more participatory and representative approach to decision-making. Her commitment to reviewing and improving representation reflects a broader governmental aspiration to ensure that all segments of society have a voice in shaping their local environment and contributing to the development of Kuala Lumpur





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Indian Representation Kuala Lumpur City Hall Advisory Board Hannah Yeoh Brickfields

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