Minister Highlights Poetry's Role in Shaping Societal Values at PENA's Poetry Night

In his keynote address at the PENA Poetry Night during the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2026, Senator Dr. Zulkifli Hasan underscored the profound impact of poetry as a reflector of the era's soul and a vehicle for conveying truths beyond the reach of ordinary speeches. He connected the power of the written word to the Islamic tradition, where the first revelation was a command to read, and praised PENA as a vital institution preserving Malay language and literature. The event, themed 'Poetry is Love at the Heart of Kuala Lumpur's World Trade Center,' featured readings from prominent writers and marked the announcement of a RM1 million grant for PENA's MADANI publication project, aimed at fostering high-quality, meaningful literary works.

The role of writers as custodians of societal conscience was emphasized by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Dr. Zulkifli Hasan , who stated that poetry conveys truths that lengthy speeches often cannot.

He described good poetry as a mirror of the era's soul, recording human anxieties, expressing hopes, offering gentle correction, and providing wise guidance. These remarks were delivered at the Poetry Night event organized by the National Writers' Association of Malaysia (PENA) as part of the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2026.

The event, themed 'Poetry is Love at the Heart of Kuala Lumpur's World Trade Center,' was a collaboration with Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), Gabungan Persatuan Penulis Nasional Malaysia (GAPENA), Majlis Buku Kebangsaan Malaysia (MBKM), the Ministry of Education, and the Book City Corporation. Zulkifli highlighted that Islamic civilization advanced not merely through force but through the pen, ink, and knowledge, noting the revered status of words in Islam-the first revelation being a command to read.

He praised PENA as a haven for intellectuals, a defender of the Malay language and literature, and a steadfast institution preserving tradition amid rapid change and information overload. True progress, he argued, is measured not only by technological intelligence but by human wisdom and moral refinement. He announced a RM1 million grant for PENA's MADANI publication project, calling it a trust to produce works that are beautiful in language, profound in meaning, contemplative, educational, and humanizing.

Finally, he recited the poem 'Wida' by the late Prof. Datuk Dr. Siddiq Fadzil. Poetry recitations were also performed by PENA President Dr. Mohamad Saleeh Rahamad, PBAKL 2026 committee members, and broadcaster Elly Ariffin. Dignitaries present included GAPENA President Datuk Zainal Abidin Borhan, MBKM's Wan Salahudin Wan Abdullah, DBP's Roziah Md. Yunus, and Perbadanan Kota Buku's Adibah Omar





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Poetry Writers Malaysian Literature PENA Zulkifli Hasan Islamic Civilization Language Preservation Book Fair MADANI Grant

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