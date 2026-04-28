Minister: EV Adoption Requires Robust Infrastructure, Political Stability for Cost-Cutting Amid Oil Crisis

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani says ministers can switch to electric vehicles as a cost-cutting measure amid the global oil crisis, but only with strong nationwide charging infrastructure and political stability to address economic challenges and high subsidy costs.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian ministers could transition to electric vehicles as a cost-cutting strategy during the global oil crisis , but such a move must be supported by a robust nationwide infrastructure, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Speaking at a Concorde Club dialogue session at Wisma Bernama, Johari emphasized that without adequate public charging facilities, widespread adoption of electric vehicles would remain challenging. He noted that the government has provided incentives for electric vehicle imports, including zero import duty, zero excise duty, and zero sales tax from 2022 to 2025, yet the charging infrastructure has not expanded sufficiently, particularly in rural areas and kampung communities.

Johari stated that Malaysia is now focusing on strengthening its electric vehicle ecosystem by encouraging local assembly operations while maintaining conditions for industry investment. He also stressed that political stability is crucial to addressing current economic challenges, including the government's large subsidy bill, which places additional pressure on public finances. The session, chaired by Malaysian National News Agency Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, discussed the topic War and Tariffs: Our Response.

The minister highlighted that the availability of public chargers across the country, similar to petrol stations, is essential for people to feel comfortable using electric vehicles. He cautioned that if the government leads by example without ensuring proper infrastructure, users may encounter problems and subsequently blame the government. Johari welcomed both electric vehicle users and manufacturers, noting that foreign producers are subject to the same Completely Built-Up taxes as local manufacturers, with rules applying equally to all countries.

Despite the four-year incentive window, he expressed disappointment that infrastructure development has not been widely seen, especially in rural areas. Johari emphasized that the government is now prioritizing the strengthening of the electric vehicle ecosystem, including local assembly operations, to ensure long-term sustainability and investment attractiveness. On a separate matter, Johari, who is also Umno vice president, underscored the importance of political stability in overcoming economic challenges amid the global oil crisis and uncertainties.

He argued that without political stability, it is difficult to grow the economy or solve economic problems. The minister pointed out that the government's substantial subsidy bill, amounting to between RM6 billion and RM7 billion monthly for fuel subsidies according to the Finance Ministry, is a significant burden on public finances. This further underscores the need for real political stability in the country.

The Concorde Club, an informal group of editors and senior journalists, provided a platform for this dialogue, where Johari addressed the interplay between energy policy, infrastructure development, and political stability as Malaysia navigates the complexities of the global oil crisis and economic uncertainties. He concluded that while electric vehicles offer a potential cost-cutting measure, their success hinges on comprehensive infrastructure and a stable political environment to support long-term economic growth and fiscal responsibility





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