Minister Defends 'Bangun KL' Campaign, Citing Private Sector Initiative and Public Benefit

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh has defended the 'Bangun KL' campaign, a private sector initiative by Zus Coffee Group, emphasizing that it does not utilize public funds and aims to alleviate Kuala Lumpur's traffic congestion. The campaign offers incentives for early morning commuters to shift their travel times, contributing to a smoother flow of traffic in the capital. Yeoh highlighted that while criticisms exist, the initiative represents a positive effort to address a persistent urban challenge, complementing other ongoing measures.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Federal Territories, Hannah Yeoh , has publicly defended the recently launched Bangun KL campaign, asserting its nature as a private sector initiative spearheaded by Zus Coffee Group. Speaking in response to public scrutiny, Yeoh made it clear that the campaign does not involve any expenditure of public funds, a point she emphasized to allay concerns about government involvement.

She stated that the campaign and its accompanying tagline were conceived and executed entirely by the Zus Coffee Group, and that the government remains open to collaborating with any entity whose efforts demonstrably benefit the public. This stance was articulated during an event in Bandar Tun Razak, where Yeoh remarked that while it is easy to find fault with any program, the Bangun KL initiative is preferable to inaction in addressing significant urban issues.

The campaign, officially rolled out on April 9, is designed to encourage commuters to enter Kuala Lumpur earlier in the morning, with the ultimate goal of alleviating peak-hour traffic congestion. This is being pursued through a combination of behavioral incentives and cross-sector collaboration.

A key component of the Bangun KL effort involves 250 Zus Coffee outlets located within Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. These outlets are providing discounted beverages to customers who place their orders via the company’s mobile application between the hours of 7am and 8am.

During the campaign’s launch, Minister Yeoh highlighted the scale of the daily influx of vehicles into Kuala Lumpur, estimating that approximately 1.2 million vehicles enter the city each morning. She posited that even a modest shift of 10 percent of this traffic to earlier hours could yield significant improvements in traffic flow.

Despite these intentions, the campaign has faced criticism on social media platforms, with some individuals questioning the efficacy of discounted coffee in making a substantial difference to the chronic congestion problem plaguing the capital.

Yeoh acknowledged that traffic congestion is a widespread issue, not unique to Kuala Lumpur, and that numerous cities across the globe grapple with similar challenges. She further elaborated that the government is actively pursuing a multi-pronged approach to tackle congestion, which includes promoting work-from-home arrangements, enhancing public transportation services, and fostering broader cooperation from the public to contribute to eased traffic conditions.

The minister’s defense underscores a commitment to exploring diverse solutions, including private sector partnerships, to address complex urban problems. The Bangun KL campaign, therefore, is presented not as a panacea, but as one of several initiatives aimed at improving the daily commute for residents and visitors alike.

The emphasis on private sector leadership and the absence of public funding are key elements of Yeoh’s defense, aiming to frame the initiative as a proactive and innovative approach to a persistent urban challenge





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hannah Yeoh Bangun KL Zus Coffee Traffic Congestion Kuala Lumpur

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RM5 Million Rebate for Air Travel Tickets Announced by Transport MinisterThe Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, announced a RM5 million rebate to benefit 100,000 air passengers. The initiative aims to support the aviation industry and ease travel for various purposes. Additionally, the credit period for fees and charges will be extended to 60 days starting May 1, 2026.

Read more »

Malaysia Invests in Sepak Takraw: National Academy Launch Signals Commitment to Sport's GrowthPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim celebrates the launch of the National Sepak Takraw Academy, recognizing former minister Hannah Yeoh's contributions and approving additional funding. The academy aims to elevate the traditional Malay sport through comprehensive facilities and athlete development programs.

Read more »

M'sia to increase biodiesel blend mandate from B10 to B15, says Economy MinisterMANCHESTER, England, April 13 (Reuters) - Leeds United's Noah Okafor ⁠scored twice as his side grabbed a morale-boosting 2-1 Premier League away win over bitter rivals Manchester United, ⁠who had Lisandro Martinez sent off in the 56th minute for pulling the hair of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Read more »

Actor Fazziq Muqris Defends Public Kiss with Wife Amidst CriticismFazziq Muqris, a Malaysian actor and radio presenter, addresses criticism following his public display of affection with his wife. He dismisses negative comments, emphasizing his love and appreciation for his spouse.

Read more »

FT minister Hannah Yeoh says 45 more green spaces now off-limits to developmentKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh today announced that 45 additional green and open spaces in Kuala Lumpur have been gazetted, bringing the total...

Read more »

Minister Defends Private Sector-Led 'Bangun KL' Initiative Amidst CriticismMinister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh has pushed back against criticism leveled against the Bangun KL initiative, emphasizing its non-governmental status and highlighting the importance of private sector contributions to improving Kuala Lumpur. The initiative, spearheaded by Zus Coffee Group, aims to encourage behavioral change in commuters through discounted drinks during off-peak hours, a strategy Yeoh believes is beneficial for addressing the city's traffic congestion, even as some question its efficacy.

Read more »