Minister Calls on Politicians and Malaysians to Live By Rukun Negara Following King's Call for Unity

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil urges politicians and citizens to adopt the Rukun Negara values after Sultan Ibrahim's reminder of the 1969 crisis, stressing decorum, unity and responsible public discourse ahead of elections.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil urged politicians and all Malaysians to take seriously the appeal made by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim , the Yang di‑Pertuan Agong, to embody the spirit and values of the Rukun Negara in everyday life.

Speaking to Bernama after the investiture ceremony for federal awards at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur, Fahmi emphasized that the monarch's reminder of the tragic May 13, 1969 incident should serve as a warning against repeating the divisions that once tore the nation apart. The minister, who also acts as the spokesperson for the Unity Government, described the King's address as a timely and essential call for unity, urging every citizen to deepen their appreciation of the nation's founding philosophy and to protect the harmony that has been painstakingly built over the decades.

In his royal address, the King highlighted that the Rukun Negara-comprising belief in God, loyalty to the king and country, upholding the constitution, rule of law, and respect for the nation's diverse cultures-remains the cornerstone of Malaysian identity. He warned that anyone unwilling to uphold these principles is not fit to call themselves a Malaysian citizen.

Moreover, the monarch cautioned political leaders to maintain decorum, avoid inflaming sensitive issues, and exercise restraint when speaking publicly, especially as the country approaches election season. According to the King, provocative rhetoric can transform legitimate political competition into a platform for personal aggrandizement, jeopardising the fragile consensus that sustains national unity.

The ceremony also saw the presence of senior government figures, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and several cabinet ministers. A total of 161 individuals were honored with federal awards, medals and decorations in conjunction with the official birthday celebrations of the Yang di‑Pertuan Agong.

Fahmi reiterated his personal commitment to the monarch's call, expressing confidence that political parties across the spectrum would heed the advice and work towards strengthening the nation's collective resolve. He stressed that the Rukun Negara should not remain a symbolic statement confined to textbooks, but become a living guide for policy‑making, public discourse, and community interaction.

By internalising its values, Malaysians can safeguard the country's unity, prevent the recurrence of past conflicts, and ensure a stable, inclusive future for all citizens





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