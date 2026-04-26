Minister Calls for Merit-Based University Admissions, Highlights Diverse Educational Pathways

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir urges a focus on merit in university admissions and emphasizes the availability of various educational routes including TVET, polytechnics, and community colleges. The call was made at the closing of the Jom Masuk Universiti 2026 Carnival at UPSI.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir recently emphasized the importance of maintaining a merit-based system for admissions into public higher education institutions (IPTAs) in Malaysia.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Let’s Enter the Central Zone University Carnival II at Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim on April 26, 2026, the Minister expressed his hope that political interference in the admissions process would be minimized, ensuring that student placements are based solely on academic achievement and potential. He underscored that the fundamental principles of fairness and the well-being of students must be prioritized.

Zambry highlighted the role of the Unit Pusat Universiti (UPU) as the central point for addressing any concerns or queries regarding admissions. He encouraged parents and students to utilize UPU as a resource for clarification, particularly in cases where students with strong academic records are not offered a place in their desired programs.

The Minister reiterated the commitment of the Higher Education Ministry to transparency and providing explanations to ensure that all students have a fair opportunity to pursue their educational aspirations. He stressed that these opportunities are crucial for the future of the nation’s youth. Beyond traditional university pathways, Zambry also pointed out the diverse range of educational opportunities available to students, including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, polytechnics, and community colleges.

This broader perspective aims to cater to the varied interests and skills of students, providing them with alternative routes to successful careers. The Minister’s comments reflect a commitment to expanding access to higher education and ensuring that students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market. The Jom Masuk Universiti (JMU) 2026 Carnival, held at UPSI, served as a platform to showcase these diverse options.

The event, which drew an estimated 20,000 participants, featured 74 exhibition booths representing higher education institutions and education agencies, alongside 60 stalls dedicated to entrepreneurship. This comprehensive display of opportunities aimed to provide SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) holders with valuable information and exposure to the various pathways available to them after completing their secondary education. The carnival’s focus on both academic and vocational training underscores the government’s commitment to a holistic approach to education.

The JMU 2026 Carnival for the Central Zone II was designed to be an informative and engaging experience for prospective students. The presence of representatives from various educational institutions allowed students to directly interact with faculty and staff, learn about program offerings, and gain insights into the application process. The inclusion of entrepreneurship stalls further broadened the scope of the event, showcasing opportunities for students to develop their business skills and explore potential career paths.

Datuk Khairudin Abu Hanipah, Chairman of the Perak Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee, and Professor Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff, Vice-Chancellor of UPSI, were also present at the closing ceremony, demonstrating the collaborative effort between the Ministry of Higher Education, state governments, and universities in promoting access to quality education. The Minister’s message regarding the importance of merit-based admissions and the availability of diverse educational pathways is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to fostering a skilled and competitive workforce.

The emphasis on transparency and accessibility through UPU further reinforces this commitment, ensuring that all students have a fair chance to pursue their dreams and contribute to the nation’s progress. Furthermore, a promotional offer was mentioned, providing an additional RM10 upon signup with the code VERSAMM10, with a minimum cash-in of RM100, subject to terms and conditions





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Higher Education University Admissions Merit-Based System TVET UPSI JMU 2026

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Higher Education Admissions Should Remain Merit-Based – MinisterHigher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir emphasizes that student admissions to public universities should be based on merit and not influenced by political factors. He encourages students and parents with concerns about admissions to contact the Unit Pusat Universiti (UPU) for clarification and highlights alternative pathways like TVET institutions.

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