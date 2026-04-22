Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir reports on the mixed impact of global supply disruptions on food prices and daily living costs in Malaysia, emphasizing the need for strategic market adjustments.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir has provided an in-depth analysis regarding the current state of the national economy, emphasizing that the lingering global supply chain crisis is now exerting a palpable influence on domestic logistics, transportation frameworks, and the overall cost of living for Malaysian households.

During a special live televised briefing held in Kuala Lumpur, the Minister highlighted that the nation is navigating a delicate period of cost adjustment as market forces grapple with external inflationary pressures. This ongoing transition is resulting in a landscape where price fluctuations have become a daily reality, impacting everything from basic essential goods to the broader industrial supply chain. The government is maintaining a vigilant stance, closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the impact on citizens remains manageable while the economy adapts to these shifting global dynamics. Data collected by the Ministry during the monitoring period of April 13 to April 19, 2026, reveals a complex and non-uniform pattern of price shifts across various food categories. According to Minister Akmal, these variances are driven by a multitude of intersecting factors, including unpredictable weather patterns that disrupt agricultural harvests, rising costs of essential farming inputs, escalating fuel and transportation expenses, and sudden fluctuations in supply chain availability. For instance, the retail price of standard chicken saw a notable increase of 2.8 percent, moving from an average of RM9.09 per kilogramme to RM9.33 per kilogramme. Conversely, the market for beef experienced a relief in pricing, with a 5.0 percent decline bringing the cost down to RM35.65 per kilogramme. Meanwhile, essential staples like Grade C eggs demonstrated resilience, holding steady at an average price of RM3.66 per ten units, suggesting that some sectors are currently shielded from the broader volatility. Further analysis of the fresh produce and seafood markets presents a similarly mixed outlook. Mackerel prices saw a positive downward trend, decreasing to RM16.43 per kilogramme from its previous standing of RM17.08, which provides some reprieve for consumers relying on fish as a primary protein source. In the vegetable category, however, the pressures are more pronounced; mustard greens saw an uptick, rising from RM5.89 to RM6.21 per kilogramme. Green spinach, on the other hand, maintained stability at RM5.26 per kilogramme. The Ministry of Economy remains committed to transparently reporting these figures to keep the public informed about the reasons behind these market behaviors. As the country moves forward, the focus remains on mitigating the secondary effects of the global supply crisis, implementing strategic adjustments to protect consumer welfare, and fostering a resilient domestic food supply chain that can withstand external shocks while maintaining market equilibrium in the long term





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Economic Policy Food Inflation Supply Chain Crisis Market Analysis Cost Of Living

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Padu to roll out analytics services by next monthEconomy minister Akmal Nasir says this will allow deeper evaluation of government programmes and socioeconomic trends.

Read more »

Padu shifts gear, now backend powerhouse for 26 govt agencies, says Akmal NasrullahJEDDAH: Johor Darul Ta'zim's (JDT) hopes of becoming the first Malaysian club to reach the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite semi-finals were dashed after a narrow 1-2 defeat to defending champions Al-Ahli on Friday (April 17).

Read more »

Soccer-West Ham vice-chair Brady steps down after 16-year tenurePUTRAJAYA: Over 4,700 workers have lost their jobs in the first 16 days of April, says Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Read more »

US Supreme Court to assess FCC power to fine in clash with wireless carriersPUTRAJAYA: Over 4,700 workers have lost their jobs in the first 16 days of April, says Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Read more »

World's top condom maker Karex to raise prices sharply as Iran war strains supply chainPUTRAJAYA: Over 4,700 workers have lost their jobs in the first 16 days of April, says Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Read more »

Soccer-Japanese clubs cannot compete with big-spending Saudis, says Kobe coach SkibbePUTRAJAYA: Over 4,700 workers have lost their jobs in the first 16 days of April, says Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Read more »