Mining Devastates India's Aravalli Hills, Threatening Delhi's Climate Shield

Large-scale mining in India's ancient Aravalli mountains is causing extensive ecological damage, with deep pits scarring the landscape and threatening the forested buffer that protects New Delhi from desert heat. Despite a Supreme Court ban on new licenses, illegal mining persists, raising risks of desertification and extreme urban temperatures.

Our rivers are dead, our farms barren: Mining turns India's heat-shield Aravalli hills to dust as temperatures soar. The Aravalli mountain range, a critical ecological barrier protecting New Delhi from scorching desert winds, is being devastated by large-scale mining operations.

Deep pits scar the ancient hills, particularly in Rajasthan, where a quarter of the state's Aravalli hills have been quarried. Residents describe a blanket of dust from mining and stone crushing, health issues including silicosis, and homes damaged by constant blasts. Despite a Supreme Court ban on new mining licenses, activists argue it is too late, citing widespread illegal mining beyond legal boundaries.

Ecologists warn that the loss of the Aravallis could lead to desertification of the Gangetic plains, turning Delhi into a dust bowl with extreme heat. The environmental ministry downplays the threat, but evidence from satellite imagery and judicial committees shows significant unauthorized mining. Villagers and campaigners have long protested, emphasizing the existential threat to their livelihoods and the region's ecology





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Aravalli Mining India Desertification Delhi Heat Environmental Damage Rajasthan Mining

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