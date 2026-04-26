Minimum Age of 16 for Social Media: A Step Towards Safer Online Experience for Children

Experts discuss the proposal to set a minimum age of 16 for social media use in Malaysia, emphasizing education, responsible online behavior, and the need for parental involvement and digital literacy.

KUALA LUMPUR: Discussions surrounding a proposed minimum age of 16 for social media usage are gaining momentum, with experts emphasizing that this isn't about restricting children's access to the digital world, but rather about equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate it safely and responsibly.

The proposal, championed by figures like Children's Commissioner Associate Professor Dr Mohd Al Adib Samuri, is viewed as a crucial step in mitigating the risks children face online, including exposure to harmful content, the pervasive issue of cyberbullying, the dangers of sexual exploitation, and potential breaches of their privacy. Dr Samuri advocates for a nuanced enforcement model tailored to the Malaysian context, one that prioritizes and upholds the rights of children.

He stresses that a well-crafted policy should strike a balance between protecting children from harm and allowing them the opportunity to learn, grow, and progressively engage with the digital landscape. This approach necessitates differentiated controls based on age, the level of risk associated with specific platforms, and the nature of the platform itself.

Platforms deemed high-risk should be subject to stricter regulations, while those focused on education, communication, and personal development should remain accessible, fostering a positive and constructive online experience. Supporting this perspective, Dr Noor Aishah Rosli, managing director of CPC International and a child psychologist, highlights the developmental appropriateness of a 16-year-old minimum age.

She explains that at this stage, individuals typically possess a greater capacity for abstract thought and emotional regulation, enabling them to engage in more mature and considered online interactions. The implementation of an age limit, she believes, could significantly reduce the incidence of negative outcomes among minors, such as anxiety, depression, stress, and the growing concern of social media addiction.

Furthermore, it could encourage a healthier balance in their lives, promoting stronger relationships with family and peers through participation in physical activities and reducing over-reliance on online interactions. However, Dr Rosli underscores the importance of comprehensive regulation and active parental involvement in overseeing minors' access to devices and social media platforms. She acknowledges that denying children the opportunity to socialize entirely is counterproductive, as socialization is fundamental to the development of their social identity.

While the government and social media platforms have a role to play, parents must remain actively engaged in guiding their children's online experiences. She cautions against overly restrictive measures, which can often elicit resistance from young people, suggesting instead that parents should focus on directing their children towards beneficial and enriching content. Beyond age restrictions, the need for robust digital literacy education is being strongly advocated by organizations like the Malaysian Cyber Consumer Association (MCCA).

President Siraj Jalil emphasizes that digital literacy is no longer optional but essential, given the integral role the online environment plays in modern life. Without adequate digital literacy skills, users may inadvertently create content that is insensitive or harmful, misuse platform features, or struggle to discern between credible information and misinformation.

Siraj proposes that digital literacy education should encompass a wide range of modules, including managing digital identity, understanding and mitigating cyber threats, ensuring device security, verifying the accuracy of information sources, and gaining a comprehensive understanding of the benefits, risks, and potential misuse of artificial intelligence (AI). The National Parents-Teachers Association Consultative Council (PIBGN) also supports the proposal, with president Associate Professor Datuk Dr Mohamad Ali Hasan describing it as a progressive step towards creating a safer online environment for children.

He urges the government to provide clear guidelines on the implementation of the policy to ensure its effectiveness. Concerns are raised about enforcement and the potential for users to simply migrate to alternative platforms if access is blocked on one. Currently, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is actively conducting engagement sessions with stakeholders, as stated by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, to gather feedback, address concerns, and ultimately achieve the government's objective of protecting children and families online





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Social Media Minimum Age Digital Literacy Cyberbullying Child Safety Online Protection Parental Control Malaysia MCMC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Selangor to adopt Year One entry at age six from 2027, hire teachers for influxSHAH ALAM, April 24 — The Selangor state government will adopt the Education Ministry's Year One pupil admission policy starting at age six for the 2027 school session,...

Read more »

Social media abuzz after China national's outburst on AirAsia flight goes viralSYDNEY: A staircase at Parramatta Public School in Sydney, Australia, was meant to be a nod to diversity.

Read more »

Minister: Shah Alam council staffer caught littering from official vehicle will face same punishment as allIPOH, April 24 — A Shah Alam City Council staff member seen throwing cigarette butts from a council vehicle in a viral social media video will face disciplinary action and be...

Read more »

Managing Your Wife’s Social Media Use: Protecting Family PrivacyThis article provides advice for husbands on how to address excessive social media use by their wives, focusing on protecting family privacy and harmony. It suggests open communication, setting clear boundaries, understanding motivations, and offering alternative creative outlets.

Read more »

TM revises dividend policy to minimum of 75pc of Patami, paid quarterlyKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has revised its dividend policy to a minimum of 75 per cent of the group’s reported profit after tax and non-controlling...

Read more »

Superbike Riders Arrested for Dangerous Stunts on Putra BridgeTwo men have been arrested after a viral video showed them performing dangerous maneuvers on the Putra Bridge in Putrajaya. Police identified the riders through social media and seized their motorcycles. Investigations suggest the activity was for social media content creation.

Read more »