Minibus Driver Unconscious After Crash in Singapore

A 50-year-old minibus driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle crashed and toppled a lamp post in Singapore. The driver was trapped in his seat and had to be freed using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A 50-year-old minibus driver was taken to hospital unconscious after his vehicle crashed and toppled a lamp post at the junction of Bukit Batok Road and Tengah Link on May 29.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at about 4pm. Preliminary findings indicate the minibus is believed to have skidded before the crash. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the driver was trapped in his seat and had to be freed using hydraulic rescue equipment. He was taken to National University Hospital.

Another person assessed for minor injuries declined to be taken to hospital. The accident caused delays for at least 13 buses, with a line of vehicles forming along the rightmost lane. Tower Transit Singapore said services 452, 453, 674, 831G, 870, 871, 872 and 992 towards Tengah were diverted and skipped several stops.

Footage circulating on the Singapore Road Accidents Facebook page shows the grey minibus stationary beside the fallen lamp post, with its front right door torn off and lying on the road divider. An SCDF ambulance and fire engine were also seen at the scene





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Minibus Driver Crash Singapore Accident Hydraulic Rescue Equipment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

E-hailing Driver Allegedly Dealt with Aggressive Passenger over RM7 Fare DisputeA viral video shows an e-hailing driver's distressing experience with an aggressive passenger who disputed a RM7 fare in Seremban.

Read more »

Teen Killed in Terengganu Collision with ATV Driver Suspected of Drug InfluenceA 16-year-old boy died after his car collided with an all-terrain vehicle on a road in Besut, Terengganu. The ATV driver is suspected of being under the influence of drugs and has been detained. The accident investigation is ongoing under road traffic laws.

Read more »

Malaysian Bus Driver Arrested in Singapore for Massive Cigarette Smuggling AttemptA 42-year-old Malaysian bus driver was arrested after Singapore authorities seized over 3,200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in his vehicle, highlighting the ongoing battle against tobacco smuggling driven by Singapore's high cigarette prices.

Read more »

Singapore, US reaffirm defence ties as Hegseth meets PM Wong at Shangri-La DialogueSINGAPORE, May 29 — Singapore and the US have reaffirmed the mutually beneficial and longstanding bilateral defence partnership between the two nations.Singapore’s Defence...

Read more »