Milk-scented perfumes: a trend that connects food and fashion

The article delves into the world of milk-scented perfumes, exploring their connection to food and the 'clean girl aesthetic'. It highlights brands like Glossier, Mugler, and the Nue Co that offer such scents, and how they use aroma compounds like lactones to evoke ideas like 'creamy' and 'soft' that people may unconsciously associate with milk. The article also discusses how the fashion and beauty industries have embraced food as a vehicle to reach younger consumers, with brands like JCrew and Aritzia hosting dinners and cocktail parties to align with food culture.

The article discusses the trend of milk-scented perfumes and their connection to food and the ' clean girl aesthetic '. It highlights brands like Glossier, Mugler, and the Nue Co that offer such scents, and how they use aroma compounds like lactones to evoke ideas like 'creamy' and 'soft' that people may unconsciously associate with milk.

The article also mentions how the fashion and beauty industries have embraced food as a vehicle to reach younger consumers, with brands like JCrew and Aritzia hosting dinners and cocktail parties to align with food culture. Additionally, it explores the connection between milk fragrances and the 'no-makeup makeup' trend, as well as the satisfaction and pleasure people derive from smelling them





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Milk-Scented Perfumes Food And Fragrance Clean Girl Aesthetic Fashion And Food Trends Food As A Vehicle For Fashion

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