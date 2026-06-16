Midea Unveils Advanced Cooling Solutions for AI Data Centers in Tropical Climates

Midea Building Technologies launches comprehensive cooling solutions for AI-driven high-density computing environments, addressing deployment speed, energy efficiency, and cost challenges. The solutions include liquid cooling technology, maglev active CDUs, air-cooled magnetic-bearing chillers, and an industrial-grade CDU, with a new production base in China.

Midea Building Technologies has engineered a suite of cooling solutions specifically designed to support the intense demands of AI-driven, high-density computing environments. As artificial intelligence workloads continue to push computational densities to unprecedented levels, conventional cooling systems are being stretched to their limits, particularly in tropical climates where server racks can exceed 100 kilowatts per cabinet.

To address these escalating challenges, Midea recently unveiled its comprehensive cooling solutions for AI data centers at the Feel the Future event held in Kuala Lumpur. These solutions target key industry pain points, including slow deployment timelines, energy efficiency concerns, and high total cost of ownership. By integrating advanced liquid cooling technologies and a service framework that spans consulting, design, delivery, and maintenance, Midea aims to form a closed-loop service ecosystem that covers everything from cooling sources to terminal equipment.

The company has developed a liquid cooling technology matrix that incorporates chillers, coolant distribution units, liquid cooling terminals, and digital operations, complemented by a wind-fluid synergy architecture that enables flexible switching between air cooling and liquid cooling for server racks. This approach allows data center operators to optimize cooling strategies based on specific workload requirements and environmental conditions.

One of the flagship products is the Midea maglev active CDU, which integrates a magnetic bearing cooling source and distribution unit into a single compact system, reducing footprint by over 50 percent. In tropical conditions, it achieves a system power usage effectiveness of less than 1.15 and reduces water consumption by up to 30 percent compared to traditional solutions. Another notable product is the Midea air cooled magnetic bearing chiller, designed specifically for water scarce and high temperature environments.

It maintains high energy efficiency with low performance degradation, making it ideal for regions where water conservation is critical. Additionally, the Midea industrial grade CDU offers a cooling capacity of up to 2,600 kilowatts and supports a high availability architecture for safety, stability, and continuous operation. These products are part of a broader strategy to localize production and reduce supply chain risks.

In March, Midea began construction of a cooling smart base in Shunde, China, with an investment exceeding RMB 1 billion. This facility was introduced to global customers at the event and is expected to start production in August 2027. The base will enable independent, large scale production of core components such as chillers and CDUs, ensuring quality control and faster delivery times. During the event, experts from the National University of Singapore shared their insights on sustainable data center practices.

Associate Professor Md Raisul Islam from the College of Design and Engineering presented the Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed, a 0.5 megawatt open laboratory in Singapore that addresses energy, water, and carbon challenges for tropical data centers. Midea is actively discussing collaborative efforts with NUS on next phase testbeds. Research Fellow Guo Shuai from NUS Mechanical Engineering faculty noted that for racks above 20 kilowatts, additively manufactured cold plates with topology optimized fins are key to breaking cooling bottlenecks.

In a panel discussion, the experts unanimously agreed that thermal design is shifting from a support role to a core architectural consideration, especially in the tropics. Future metrics should go beyond traditional Power Usage Effectiveness to focus on compute efficiency and total cost of ownership. Integrated real world testing and system engineering are also seen as critical to reducing risks and accelerating the adoption of advanced cooling solutions.

With full stack system capabilities, a complete product portfolio, local manufacturing, and an open innovation approach, Midea Building Technologies is positioning itself as a key enabler of global AI computing infrastructure. The company's commitment to addressing the unique challenges of high density computing in tropical climates underscores its role in shaping the future of data center cooling technology.

By combining innovative products, strategic partnerships, and a focus on sustainable operations, Midea aims to set new benchmarks for efficiency and reliability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. As AI workloads continue to grow, the demand for robust and efficient cooling solutions will only intensify, and Midea is well positioned to meet these challenges head on





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