Middlesbrough demands Southampton be kicked out of Championship playoff final after accusing them of secretly filming training session

Middlesbrough, a team in the Championship playoff final, demanded that Southampton be kicked out of the competition after accusing their rivals of secretly filming their training session before the semi-final. The final, known as the richest game in football, will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Middlesbrough demanded that Southampton be kicked out of the Championship playoff final after accusing their rivals of secretly filming their training session before their playoff semi-final.

The final, dubbed the richest game in football, will be played at Wembley Stadium. Southampton were charged by the EFL last week after Middlesbrough complained of unauthorized filming at their training ground. Southampton CEO Phil Parsons said they were fully cooperating while also undertaking an internal review to ensure that all facts and context were properly understood.

Southampton will play Hull City for a place in the Premier League on May 23 after beating Middlesbrough 2-1 in their Championship playoff semi-final second leg. Middlesbrough expressed frustration after being blocked from joining disciplinary proceedings launched by the English Football League against Southampton, saying they hold relevant factual evidence about the alleged spying incident





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Middlesbrough Southampton Championship Playoff Final Secretly Filming Training Session EFL Wembley Stadium Premier League Hull City Middlesbrough CEO Southampton CEO EFL Championship Playoff Disciplinary Proceedings Independent Disciplinary Commission Contingency Plans Ticket Allocation A-League Grand Final

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