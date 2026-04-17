A significant de-escalation in the Middle East is underway as a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, brokered by the U.S., takes effect. This development coincides with ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, with President Trump indicating progress towards a potential long-term agreement that includes Iran foregoing nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives has rejected attempts to curb presidential war powers, underscoring the administration's firm stance in the region, despite ongoing humanitarian concerns highlighted by the destruction around a Lebanese hospital.

Tensions in the Middle East are showing signs of de-escalation following the implementation of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States . However, the conflict also extends to Lebanon , with Israel launching attacks since last month. Despite Iran including an end to Israel i attacks on Lebanon in its proposal, these assaults continue, with Israel citing that Lebanon was not part of the agreed-upon ceasefire.

In a recent development, United States President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, which came into effect yesterday, April 16th. This agreement also involves the Hezbollah militant group. Trump indicated that the leaders of both nations, the Israeli Prime Minister and the Lebanese President, might also meet in Washington within the next one to two weeks. According to Awani, Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon persisted in the final hours before the ceasefire began. As of yesterday, Lebanese authorities reported that 2,196 Lebanese residents had been killed in Israeli attacks. A tweet from user sarah (@sahouraxo) on April 16, 2026, depicted scenes of devastation, stating that Israel had completely annihilated the surroundings of a hospital in Tebnine, South Lebanon, emphasizing that hospitals are protected under international humanitarian law and describing the scene as apocalyptic. The news of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire has been welcomed by several Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Qatar, and Jordan, and is considered a significant step in easing regional tensions. Furthermore, Trump concurrently announced that his administration is very close to finalizing a deal with Iran. It is understood that another round of negotiations between the two countries may take place this weekend. Trump claims the ongoing discussions aim for an agreement lasting over 20 years, with Iran agreeing not to pursue nuclear weapons. In parallel developments in Washington, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that 14 U.S. ships have been recalled within 72 hours of Washington's sanctions on Iranian ports taking effect. Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives has rejected efforts by the Democratic Party to limit President Trump's authority to launch military action against Iran. Despite criticism from some politicians and the international community regarding U.S. actions, the Trump administration continues to defend its assertive approach in the Middle East, as reported by Awani. Previously, Trump had stated that the Iran-U.S. conflict was nearing its end. In an interview with FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday, April 15th, Trump expressed his view that the war with the Islamic Republic was on the brink of conclusion. He remarked, I think it is almost over. Yes, I see it as very close to ending. Prior to this, media outlets reported that negotiations between U.S. officials and Iranian representatives in Islamabad, Pakistan, last weekend had reached an impasse but were expected to resume. Despite the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the U.S., Trump announced maritime sanctions on all ports in the Islamic Republic on Monday, April 13th. At the time, Trump asserted that U.S. military operations were not yet fully complete. He was quoted by Awani saying, If I withdraw now, it will take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we are not done. The public is urged to adopt a prudent lifestyle and manage expenses effectively amidst the West Asian conflict. Subsidized RON95 remains at RM1.99 per liter despite the global crisis. Reducing the BUDI95 quota and implementing the BDR initiative are among the government's measures to address the energy crisis. Share viral and latest stories with us on TRPbm social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Threads, and Instagram





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