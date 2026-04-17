Middle East Tensions Dampen Malaysian Market, Empire Sushi Debuts Strong

The FBM KLCI remains range-bound as global investors weigh Middle East conflict headlines. Investors exhibit caution despite record US equity gains, with oil price volatility seen as the key market driver. Empire Sushi debuts strongly on the ACE Market.

The Malaysian stock market, represented by the FBM KLCI , is currently experiencing a period of sideways movement, largely influenced by geopolitical developments in the Middle East. On Friday morning, the benchmark index opened slightly lower, shedding 0.64 points to settle at 1,689.07.

This muted reaction comes despite a record-breaking rally on Wall Street overnight, where both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices reached new closing highs following news of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. The FBM KLCI has seen a modest decline of just over two points throughout the current trading week, signaling investor caution and a reluctance to commit to significant market entries. Analysts at Apex Research anticipate that the Malaysian market will closely monitor the situation in the Middle East, with fluctuations in oil prices identified as the primary conduit through which geopolitical events will impact domestic equity performance. Indeed, Brent crude futures have been trading around the US$98 per barrel mark, after experiencing a significant surge to just under US$100 per barrel in the preceding trading session. The research firm observed that strong performance in the financial and technology sectors on Thursday suggests ongoing momentum in these areas. These sectors could potentially extend their gains if a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran is officially announced. Apex Research recommends a selective approach to investments in energy and plantation stocks. The sustained high prices of crude oil and vegetable oil are providing a supportive backdrop for earnings in these sectors. However, the firm cautions that accelerating diplomatic progress in the Middle East, particularly with an upcoming deadline of April 22 (Asian time), introduces downside risk, potentially leading to a sharp reversal in these commodity prices. In a separate development, Empire Sushi made a notable debut on the ACE Market, opening with a substantial increase of 40 sen to trade at RM1.10. The stock subsequently reached an intra-morning high of RM1.21, indicating strong initial investor interest. Among other actively traded counters, Zetrix AI experienced a minor dip of 0.5 sen to 82 sen, while Toyo Ventures saw a modest gain of two sen, trading at 25.5 sen





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