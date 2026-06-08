Michel Platini Sues FIFA and Gianni Infantino Over 2015 Corruption Allegations

Former UEFA President Michel Platini has launched both criminal and civil legal proceedings in France against FIFA and its current president Gianni Infantino, alleging corruption and malicious prosecution related to a 2015 payment that ended his FIFA presidency bid.

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has initiated civil and criminal legal proceedings in France against FIFA and its current president Gianni Infantino . The actions stem from corruption allegations from 2015 that derailed his bid for the FIFA presidency.

A criminal complaint filed in Paris accuses Infantino, former FIFA legal director Marco Villiger, and former audit committee chairman Domenico Scala of malicious prosecution and influence peddling. Additionally, Platini has filed a separate civil lawsuit against FIFA seeking full financial compensation for alleged internal maneuvers designed to block his election more than a decade ago. The case revolves around a payment of 2 million Swiss francs made to Platini by FIFA in 2011, authorized by then-president Sepp Blatter.

Subsequent ethics bans sidelined Platini, clearing the path for Infantino, then UEFA general secretary under Platini, to win the FIFA presidency in early 2016. Platini's legal action follows his and Blatter's definitive acquittal by a Swiss federal criminal appeals court on March 25, 2025, with that acquittal becoming final in September of that year.

Platini, now 70, stated after the acquittal that he believed the case had been intended to prevent him from becoming FIFA president and noted he is now too old to return to football. French investigators have been asked to examine the conduct of FIFA officials and whether Swiss prosecutors improperly coordinated with the governing body during the original criminal investigation. FIFA was not immediately available for comment





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Michel Platini FIFA Gianni Infantino Corruption Legal Proceedings Football Soccer

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