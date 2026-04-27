Michael Jackson Biopic Shatters Box Office Records with $97 Million Debut

The new Michael Jackson biopic dominates the North American box office with a record-breaking $97 million opening, despite mixed reviews. The film’s global earnings now exceed $220 million, while other top films like an animated sequel and a sci-fi thriller continue their strong runs.

The highly anticipated biopic about the late music legend Michael Jackson made a stunning debut at the North American box office this weekend, raking in an impressive US$97 million, according to industry estimates released on Sunday.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and distributed by Lionsgate, the film traces the iconic artist’s journey from a child prodigy to becoming one of the most celebrated pop stars in history. David A. Gross, an analyst from Franchise Entertainment Research, described the opening as a record-breaking achievement for a musical biography, noting that the film has resonated strongly with audiences, who have embraced it as a nostalgic and uplifting tribute.

However, Gross also pointed out that critical reception has been mixed, with many reviewers arguing that the film glosses over the more controversial aspects of Jackson’s life, including serious allegations of misconduct. Despite the lukewarm reviews, the film’s global performance has been nothing short of remarkable. After its release in Europe, the biopic has already amassed nearly US$220 million worldwide, according to Exhibitor Relations.

Meanwhile, Universal and Illumination Studios’ animated sequel continued its strong run, securing the second spot with an additional US$21.2 million in its fourth weekend. The film has now surpassed US$775 million globally, cementing its status as a major box office success. In third place, Warner Bros’ sci-fi thriller, starring Ryan Gosling as a teacher-turned-astronaut on a mission to save Earth from a dying sun, earned US$13.2 million.

The film has maintained a steady presence in theaters, with its worldwide earnings approaching US$600 million. Further down the list, Warner Bros’ horror film, which follows a young girl possessed by an ancient demonic force, and A24’s dark romantic comedy starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, rounded out the top five. The latter explores the unraveling relationship of a couple just before their wedding, blending romance with psychological thriller elements.

The diverse lineup of films in the top 10 reflects the varied tastes of moviegoers, from biographical dramas to animated family films and horror thrillers. Industry experts suggest that the strong performance of these films indicates a robust appetite for both nostalgia-driven content and fresh, original storytelling





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