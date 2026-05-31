MIC Respects PN's Decision to Close Door on Potential Membership

MIC president SA Vigneswaran says the party respects Perikatan Nasional's decision to close the door on its potential membership in the coalition. Vigneswaran said MIC harbours no ill feelings towards any PN component party, including PAS, despite the decision, Sinar Harian reported.

MIC president SA Vigneswaran says the party respects Perikatan Nasional 's decision to close the door on its potential membership in the coalition. Vigneswaran said MIC harbours no ill feelings towards any PN component party, including PAS , despite the decision, Sinar Harian reported.

When the offer was first extended, PN's leadership was led by Bersatu, and MIC was indeed prepared to join the coalition at that time. However, no final decision was made. The mandate given by MIC's grassroots was based on the PN leadership structure that was then headed by Bersatu, he was quoted as saying at the party's Family Day celebration today. The event, in conjunction with the party's 80th anniversary, was held at Taman DR Seenivasagam in Ipoh, Perak.

It was also attended by MIC vice-president T Murugiah and Perak MIC chief M Ramasamy. Meanwhile, Vigneswaran stressed that MIC remains committed to Barisan Nasional (BN) despite not being given a role in the unity government, adding that positions in the administration were not the party's primary concern. According to him, MIC can continue to function and serve the community even without holding any government posts.

Seats are important, but they are not as important as safeguarding the rights of all communities. We are not sulking simply because we have no positions. If we return to the party's founding principles, positions only benefit a handful of individuals. What matters more is ensuring that the rights of all communities are protected, he said.

On May 17, PN secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the offer to admit MIC as a PN member was withdrawn due to the lack of a confirmation, apart from the official statement by MIC that it had never officially applied to join PN. On March 25, MIC deputy president M Saravanan was reported to have said that the party will remain in BN for now, but would not confirm if the party had ruled out joining PN.

Saravanan said MIC was reassessing its position following developments within PN at the time, a reference to PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar being appointed as the coalition's new chairman, taking over from Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin





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