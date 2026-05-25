MG4 Updates and Battery Changes for 2026

The MG4 has received significant updates for 2026, including a new Iris Green paint option and a revamped interior design. The exterior remains unchanged, but the all-new interior features a smoother dashboard, a larger touchscreen, and physical controls for air-con temperature and fan speed. The MG4 now uses an LFP battery in Thailand, offering less power and range compared to the European-spec MG4 with NMC packs. The lineup includes the D Standard Range and the X Long Range, with the latter offering more power and torque.

The MG4 has undergone significant updates for 2026, including a new Iris Green paint option and a revamped interior design. The exterior remains unchanged, but the all-new interior features a smoother dashboard, a larger touchscreen, and physical controls for air-con temperature and fan speed.

The seats have also been redesigned with improved features. The MG4 now uses an LFP battery in Thailand, offering less power and range compared to the European-spec MG4 with NMC packs. The lineup includes the D Standard Range and the X Long Range, with the latter offering more power and torque. The MG4 starts at 579,900 baht for the D Standard Range and 699,900 baht for the X Long Range in Thailand.

The revised MG4 is expected to arrive once CKD local assembly kicks off, and the decision on whether to adopt the same specs as Thailand or continue with the Euro model remains to be seen





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MG4 Updates Interior Design Battery Thailand CKD Local Assembly LFP Battery D Standard Range X Long Range Power And Torque Euro Model Malaysian Model

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