MG Urban Electric Hatchback Launches in Thailand with Three Variants

The MG Urban, an electric hatchback repositioned from the MG4, has debuted in Thailand. The article covers its pricing, specifications, charging capabilities, design, interior features, and safety equipment across its Standard, Max, and Ultra trims. The model's potential future entry into the Malaysian market is also discussed.

MG has officially launched its new electric hatchback in Thailand, where it is marketed simply as the MG Urban rather than the MG4 . The vehicle is available in three variants: Standard, Max, and Ultra, with prices starting from 529,900 baht for the base model.

All versions are equipped with a single-motor front-wheel drive setup. The Standard variant produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, achieving a 0-100 km/h sprint in 9.6 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. It is powered by a 42.8 kWh LFP battery delivering a WLTP range of 325 km. The Max and Ultra trims feature a larger 53.9 kWh battery, extending the range to 416 km, while power is slightly increased to 160 PS.

Their acceleration time improves marginally to 9.5 seconds. DC fast charging support reaches up to 82 kW for the Standard and 88 kW for the other two, enabling a 10 to 80 percent charge in approximately 28 to 30 minutes. AC charging is limited to 6.6 kW, which is lower than the 11 kW capacity seen in some other markets. The exterior design of the MG Urban adopts a one-box silhouette distinct from the original MG4.

Design elements are borrowed from the MG Cyberster, including sweptback LED headlights, a split lower air intake, and arrow-shaped taillights. The alloy wheel sizes are 16 inches on the Standard and 17 inches on the Max and Ultra. Inside, the cabin features a clean horizontal dashboard layout. Infotainment is provided by a 12.8-inch touchscreen in the Standard and a larger 15.6-inch unit in the higher trims.

Physical air conditioning controls are retained, which is a practical highlight. Standard equipment also includes a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat, grey faux leather upholstery, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear air vents, and a 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load function. Additional features differentiate the Max and Ultra. Both gain a Qi wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, and a powered tailgate.

The Ultra further adds a panoramic glass roof and remote parking assist. Safety provisions are comprehensive, with six airbags and a suite of driver-assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, door opening warning, and auto high beam. The Ultra variant includes lane centering assist, enabling Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, along with an additional front centre airbag.

While the MG Urban is already available across several ASEAN countries, its launch in Malaysia remains unconfirmed and may be delayed behind other planned models for the local market





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