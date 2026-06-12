MG to Launch IM Premium Sub-Brand in Q3 2026; IM6 EV Debuts at KLIMS with Up to 787 PS

MG will introduce its premium IM sub-brand in Malaysia in Q3 2026, starting with the IM6 electric sedan. The IM6 offers two powertrains: a 295 PS RWD and a 787 PS AWD, with ranges up to 505 km and charging speeds up to 396 kW. Equipped with luxurious features like a 26.3-inch screen, 20 speakers, and air suspension, it rivals the Xpeng G6 and BYD Sealion 7.

SAIC Motor's premium brand IM is set to make its Malaysian debut under the MG umbrella in early Q3 2026, with the IM6 electric sedan leading the charge.

Unveiled at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2026, the IM6 represents MG's foray into the high-performance EV segment, directly challenging rivals like the Xpeng G6 and BYD Sealion 7. Positioned similarly to Zeekr within Geely, IM pushes boundaries in performance, technology, and design. In Malaysia, the brand will be rebadged as MG IM, following a strategy already implemented in Thailand and Australia.

The IM6 will arrive as a completely built-up (CBU) import from China, ensuring premium build quality and cutting-edge features. Measuring 4,904 mm in length and 1,988 mm in width, the IM6 boasts a larger footprint than its competitors, with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm that is 20 mm longer than the Sealion 7's. Boot space is generous at 596 litres, expandable to 1,571 litres with rear seats folded, complemented by a 32-litre front trunk.

The design is highly curvaceous, with a distinctive rear end reminiscent of certain luxury models. Two powertrain options are offered: the Premium RWD features a rear-mounted motor producing 295 PS and 450 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, powered by a 75 kWh NMC battery with a WLTP range of 450 km. The Performance AWD adds a front motor for a combined 787 PS and 802 Nm, achieving 0-100 km/h in just 3.48 seconds.

Its larger 100 kWh battery provides a 505 km WLTP range, with ultra-fast DC charging at up to 396 kW, enabling a 10-80% top-up in under 20 minutes. The Performance model also features air suspension with three adjustable levels, four-wheel steering, and 21-inch wheels with Continental brakes.

Standard equipment across both variants is impressive, including acoustic glass all around, a panoramic roof, flush door handles, a power boot with kick-to-open, NFC key card access, synthetic leather upholstery with a unique sofa-like design, eight-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, ventilated front seats, and a massive 26.3-inch main screen. Additional features include a surround-view camera, a 20-speaker sound system, 256-colour ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic air conditioning with PM2.5 filter, wireless phone charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a full suite of advanced driver-assistance systems.

In Thailand, the IM6 Premium RWD is priced at 1,349,900 baht (approximately RM167,000) and the Performance AWD at 1,749,900 baht (RM216,500). While Malaysian pricing is expected to exceed RM300,000 due to CBU import duties, the IM6 offers a compelling blend of luxury, performance, and technology that justifies its premium positioning





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MG IM IM6 EV Electric Vehicle Malaysia Launch Premium Sedan

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