Mezon @ Park Enclave Unveiled: Elevating Serviced Residence Living in Batu Kawan

Aspen Vision City introduces Mezon @ Park Enclave, a new development in Batu Kawan offering Japanese-inspired serviced residences that blend wellness, lifestyle convenience, and modern sophistication. Featuring extensive amenities, flexible unit layouts, and a prime location overlooking Central Park, it aims to meet the growing demand for quality urban living.

Mezon @ Park Enclave is set to meet the escalating demand for superior serviced residences in Batu Kawan . Aspen Vision City is spearheading a new epoch of forward-thinking township development in Batu Kawan with the debut of its Mezon @ Park Enclave show units.

This project harmonizes a Japanese-influenced design ethos with ecological sustainability, presenting a sophisticated integration of well-being, everyday convenience, and contemporary elegance, thereby establishing a new standard for integrated urban living within Penang’s most dynamic southern growth corridor. Aspen’s group managing director, Anilarasu Amaranazan, stated, “In a little over a decade, Aspen Vision City has been instrumental in transforming Batu Kawan, establishing it as a thriving and well-connected township. Through robust collaborations and developments focused on lifestyle, such as Mezon @ Park Enclave, we are cultivating a vibrant hub where communities can flourish, work, and build fulfilling lives.” Strategically situated adjacent to the well-established Batu Kawan Industrial Parks and the forthcoming Bandar Cassia Technology Park, Mezon @ Park Enclave is ideally positioned to capitalize on the region’s burgeoning need for high-quality serviced apartments. For individuals seeking both a personal residence and strong rental returns, this development presents a compelling convergence of lifestyle aspirations and financial prospects. The development features two freehold towers, each standing 47 storeys high. To ensure a high degree of privacy and exclusivity, each floor accommodates only eight units, resulting in a total of 301 units per tower. Ground-floor retail outlets add an extra layer of convenience, providing immediate access to daily necessities. The residences have been meticulously designed for adaptability and practicality, with unit sizes ranging from 862 to 1,410 square feet. The architectural approach integrates Japanese design principles with a commitment to sustainable living, offering a refined blend of health-conscious features, lifestyle comforts, and modern sophistication. The unit configurations include single-key, dual-key, and tri-key options, thoughtfully designed to accommodate diverse and evolving lifestyle needs, support multi-generational households, and create avenues for potential rental income. The development boasts an impressive array of over 50 lifestyle amenities. Notable features include the state’s first onsen and an indoor spring pool equipped with a hydrotherapy spa, an Olympic-sized lap pool, dedicated courts for motion exercises and pickleball, and tranquil Zen-inspired gardens incorporating authentic Japanese tatami elements. Overlooking the extensive 10.12-hectare (25-acre) Central Park, Mezon @ Park Enclave transcends the concept of mere housing to become an immersive living environment. It offers residents the benefit of natural surroundings, where urban life is softened by abundant green spaces, providing a rare and desirable equilibrium of peace, vibrancy, and community spirit. More than just an address, Mezon @ Park Enclave embodies the desires of urban residents searching for balance, seamless connectivity, and enduring value. Interested parties are encouraged to schedule a personal tour of the Mezon @ Park Enclave show units





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mezon @ Park Enclave Batu Kawan Serviced Residences Aspen Vision City Penang Real Estate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baby girl found alive in Skudai surau car park, still with umbilical cordJOHOR BAHRU, April 14 — A newly born girl was found alive in a car park area of a surau in Taman Universiti, Skudai, here last Saturday.Johor Bahru Utara district police chief...

Read more »

BNM Launches Commemorative Coins Featuring UNESCO World Heritage Sites in MalaysiaBank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has released six limited-edition commemorative coins showcasing UNESCO World Heritage sites in Malaysia, themed 'Malaysia's Treasures to the World'. The coins feature designs of various sites, including Gunung Mulu National Park, Kinabalu Park, Melaka and George Town, Lenggong Valley, and Niah Caves Complex.

Read more »

ChargeSini Subscription Plans Draw Scrutiny for Potential Impact on EV Charging AvailabilityChargeSini's new subscription plans offer discounts and perks but also include a controversial feature that could promote charger hogging and negatively impact the EV charging experience. The plans allow users to occupy charging stations for an extended period after charging is complete, potentially undermining the efficiency and availability of charging infrastructure.

Read more »

KTMB To Offer 30% Discount On Tickets Starting 15 April 2026Starting 15 April 2026, passengers can get a 30% discount on KTMB tickets for journeys during the weekdays.

Read more »

Fire Breaks Out at BYD Parking Garage in Shenzhen Industrial ParkA fire engulfed a parking garage at BYD's industrial park in Shenzhen, China, on April 14, 2026. The garage stored test and scrapped electric vehicles. The fire was extinguished but raised concerns about EV fire safety and response.

Read more »

How illegal ‘kereta sapu’ are hurting licensed Malaysian tour van, bus operatorsKUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — So what exactly is a kereta sapu? This is when drivers of private cars or vans illegally offer to drive you around for a spot of sightseeing in...

Read more »