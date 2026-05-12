Mexican Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to Have Final World Cup Training Camp and Reflects on His Career

Mexican superstar goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is closing in on his sixth World Cup appearance. The 40-year-old has earned more than 150 caps for Mexico and remains one of the country's most recognised players after standout World Cup performances. The veteran reflects on his career and the upcoming World Cup campaign.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Mexico v Portugal - Estadio Ciudad de Mexico , Mexico City, Mexico - March 28, 2026 Mexico 's Guillermo Ochoa arrives before the match REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez/File Photo MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa said on Monday he had joined his final training camp with the national team as the veteran closes in on a likely sixth World Cup appearance next month.

The 40-year-old is widely expected to be included in coach Javier Aguirre's squad for the World Cup, which Mexico will co-host alongside the United States and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

"Putting this shirt on again was never routine ... it was a privilege," Ochoa wrote on social media. "Today begins my last training camp. But this time I see it differently. With a fuller heart, more scars, more memories, and the same excitement as the child who once dreamed of defending this badge.





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World Cup Guillermo Ochoa Mexico Javier Aguirre AEL Limassol International Friendly US Midfielder Cardoso

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