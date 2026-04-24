MEX Highway Crash: Driver Charged with Murder After Tourist's Death

A 31-year-old military personnel has been charged with murder following a fatal collision on the MEX Highway that resulted in the death of a Bangladeshi tourist. The case was reclassified from drink-driving causing death after investigations revealed evidence suggesting a higher degree of culpability. The suspect is remanded for five days to assist with investigations.

The investigation into a fatal collision on the MEX Highway has taken a dramatic turn, with authorities reclassifying the case from drink-driving causing death to murder.

This significant escalation follows the arrest of a 31-year-old military personnel in connection with the incident that occurred on April 23rd at approximately 5:38 am near KM1.9 of the highway, specifically on the stretch heading from Salak Selatan towards Jalan Tun Razak. Initial reports indicated the suspect’s vehicle crossed into the opposing lane, resulting in a direct, head-on collision with a Perodua Alza operating as an e-hailing vehicle.

The Alza was occupied by two Bangladeshi passengers who had recently arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). Tragically, Muzahid Millad, a 22-year-old Bangladeshi national seated in the middle row of the vehicle, sustained critical head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Nafisa Tabassum Adiba, aged 20, suffered injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

The driver of the suspect’s vehicle sustained minor injuries, while a 36-year-old female passenger within the same car also required medical attention. The decision to charge the suspect with murder, rather than the initially considered offense of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death, stems from a deeper examination of the evidence and a determination of intent. Police initially investigated the case under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment 2020).

A breathalyser test confirmed the suspect’s blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit, however, a subsequent urine drug screening came back negative. Despite the presence of alcohol, investigators have seemingly identified factors suggesting a level of recklessness and disregard for human life that warrants a murder charge. The suspect was brought to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters on April 24th, where a remand application was submitted.

Magistrate Guftan Nor Asyikin Murlikamal granted a five-day remand order, allowing police to detain the suspect from April 24th to April 28th to facilitate further investigation. This extended detention period underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the case and the need to gather comprehensive evidence.

The shift in charges reflects a growing trend in Malaysia towards stricter penalties for dangerous driving offenses, particularly those resulting in fatalities, and a willingness to prosecute such cases as murder when evidence suggests a deliberate disregard for the safety of others. The potential consequences for the suspect are severe. A conviction for murder carries the possibility of the death penalty or, alternatively, imprisonment ranging from 30 to 40 years, alongside mandatory whipping if the death penalty is not imposed.

This stark contrast to the penalties associated with drink-driving causing death highlights the gravity of the upgraded charge. The case has already drawn significant public attention, particularly in light of other recent incidents involving impaired driving and tragic loss of life. The reclassification of this case as murder is likely to fuel further debate about road safety, the enforcement of traffic laws, and the appropriate punishment for those who endanger the lives of others through reckless behavior.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the devastating consequences of driving under the influence and the importance of responsible road usage. The investigation continues, with police meticulously gathering evidence to build a strong case against the suspect and ensure justice for the victim and his family. The focus will be on establishing the intent and level of recklessness displayed by the suspect leading up to the collision, which will be crucial in securing a conviction





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MEX Highway Traffic Accident Murder Charge Drink-Driving Bangladeshi Tourist Road Safety Police Investigation

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